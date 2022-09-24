Ukraine to slash ties with Iran over 'evil' drones supply to Russia Ukraine said on Friday it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran over Tehran's decision to supply Russian forces with drones, a move President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "a collaboration with evil".

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, and uses by Russian forces amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in a sky over Odesa, Ukraine September 23, 2022.