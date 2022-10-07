What's new

Ukraine to receive 200 MaxxPro mine-resistant vehicles

Ukraine to receive 200 MaxxPro mine-resistant vehicles



By Dylan Malyasov


Photo by Devin Andrews

The U.S. officials announced on Tuesday an additional $625 million in aid to Ukraine, which includes 200 MaxxPro mine-resistant vehicles.

The new American assistance package for Ukraine includes a batch of MaxxPro Mine Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.
The International MaxxPro is a 4×4 armored vehicle developed for the U.S. military’s mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle program.

The vehicle was designed to take part in the US Military’s Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle program, led by the US Marine Corps, as well as a similar US Army-led Medium Mine Protected Vehicle program. MRAPs are categorized as category 1 or category 2, depending on usage and passenger compartment space.

The MaxxPro base model utilizes a crew capsule with a V-shaped hull, mounted on an International 7000 chassis. The V-hull deflects the blast of a land mine or improvised explosive device (IED) away from the vehicle to protect its occupants.

According to Navistar Defense, the vehicle is designed with operational readiness in mind and utilizes standardized, easily available parts, to ensure rapid repair and maintenance. The armored body is bolted together instead of welded, as in other MRAPs. This facilitates repair in the field and is a contributing factor to Navistar’s greater production capacity for the MaxxPro.

