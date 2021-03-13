Ukraine to nationalize Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker

Beast said: Once again. Another useless post by you. Your comparison are absolutely deceiving yourself only. AVIC are making money and future prospect are bright. Why would AVIC stupid enough to sell them to share the pie with others? They have gurantee military sales from CPC. It's a money making machine back by USD 17 trillion economy.



And u smart alec want to compare Ukraine motor sich with AVIC? Let me ask you, what is the economy size of Ukraine in USD in 2020?



How much money Motor Sich are making compare to AVIC?



Ukraine selling motor sich in the first place is absolutely understandable. It don't take a genuis to figure that out. Only stupid not to realize it.



If AVIC is not making money and has zero state funding. I am sure China will put up AVIC for sale since it's a liability rather than asset.



Ukraine what they are doing are breaking international law. Motor sich has taken Chinese investment and just one word of nationalize it and you think this sum of money will be forgo?



Pakistan invest in China factories and CPC say we nationalize it and don't pay u back a single cent. Are u happy anot? Tell me...



Let me tell u, this can be an act of war. China even has the right to send bomber to bomb Ukraine for such act unless they paid back the money. Click to expand...

[EDIT]: unless your next comment is less hostile, and is actually interested in debate, this is my last comment to you.Once again, you take offense for no reason to everything i say. What is wrong with you? Why is it so difficult for you to act with even a bit of respectful tone? Why do you INSIST on being so confrontational with me? Every time I post something, you get offended. Can you PLEASE put aside you hurt feelings for one second, and have a proper conversation?On topic:You didn't actually answer any of my points.First, who says Ukraine won't pay back the Chinese investment? We don't even know what the terms of the investments were.Second, no, that does not give China right to use military power, don't be ridiculous.Third, you saying its against international law, doesn't actually make it against international law. Please provide examples of which international laws are being broken. You might have had a point if you used WHO as an example, or some sort of treaty between Ukraine and China.Fourth, you're arguing about success and failure, and not addressing my main point. If this company is as useless as you claim it is, why is China trying to buy it? If it has zero value to China, like you are suggesting, why is China trying to buy it? In fact, what does its financial success have to do with my main point? It can be a bankrupt company, and it still wouldn't make sense for Ukraine to sell it, because it has sensitive technology that it does not want a foreign entity to own.Fifth, Ukraine ISN'T selling the company, which is the entire point of this, they DON'T want to sell. Your point makes no sense.Sixth and final point, let's play hypothetic for a second:Let's pretend AVIC is in the EXACT same situation as the Ukrainian company, do you think AVIC should be sold in that situation? I don't. AVIC (and indeed motor sich both) own sensitive military technology, regardless of failure and success, it would be absolutely foolish to sell that technology to another country.