What's new

Ukraine to nationalize Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,986
-38
54,167
Country
China
Location
China
That Guy said:
Probably a smart move. You don't sell the blueprints of vital tech to any foreign entity.
Click to expand...
Never a smart move. Nobody will dare to invest in ukraine as any of your investment is not gurantee. Plus Ukraine government is basically bankrupt. Where are they to get the money to sustain Motor Sich?

It's product are non competitive in civilian airliner. Fuel guzzler and short hours overhaul, low lifespan. Their usual are mainly for military. By angering the Chinese, they are basically cutting off their lifespan which is the only possible big market for their products. US government will never be dumb enough to dump money on these old factory once their aim is achieved.
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
11,384
39
14,217
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Beast said:
Never a smart move. Nobody will dare to invest in ukraine as any of your investment is not gurantee. Plus Ukraine government is basically bankrupt. Where are they to get the money to sustain Motor Sich?

It's product are non competitive in civilian airliner. Fuel guzzler and short hours overhaul, low lifespan. Their usual are mainly for military. By angering the Chinese, they are basically cutting off their lifespan which is the only possible big market for their products. US government will never be dumb enough to dump money on these old factory once their aim is achieved.
Click to expand...
Would China allow the sale of AVIC to another nation? Probably not.

If their products are worthless, then China wouldn't be trying to buy the entire company. Whether their products are good or not is irrelevant, what matters is that it is profitable, and has sensitive technology that they don't want another nation to get their hands on.
Tai Hai Chen said:
Ukrainian technology is garbage compared to Chinese technology. In every field. In every sector.
Click to expand...
So why is China trying to buy the company, if its so garbage?

Never mind, don't reply to me from now on, I've told you before, I have no interest in interacting with you.
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
11,384
39
14,217
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
[EDIT]: unless your next comment is less hostile, and is actually interested in debate, this is my last comment to you.

Beast said:
Once again. Another useless post by you. Your comparison are absolutely deceiving yourself only. AVIC are making money and future prospect are bright. Why would AVIC stupid enough to sell them to share the pie with others? They have gurantee military sales from CPC. It's a money making machine back by USD 17 trillion economy.

And u smart alec want to compare Ukraine motor sich with AVIC? Let me ask you, what is the economy size of Ukraine in USD in 2020?

How much money Motor Sich are making compare to AVIC?

Ukraine selling motor sich in the first place is absolutely understandable. It don't take a genuis to figure that out. Only stupid not to realize it.

If AVIC is not making money and has zero state funding. I am sure China will put up AVIC for sale since it's a liability rather than asset.

Ukraine what they are doing are breaking international law. Motor sich has taken Chinese investment and just one word of nationalize it and you think this sum of money will be forgo?

Pakistan invest in China factories and CPC say we nationalize it and don't pay u back a single cent. Are u happy anot? Tell me...

Let me tell u, this can be an act of war. China even has the right to send bomber to bomb Ukraine for such act unless they paid back the money.
Click to expand...
Once again, you take offense for no reason to everything i say. What is wrong with you? Why is it so difficult for you to act with even a bit of respectful tone? Why do you INSIST on being so confrontational with me? Every time I post something, you get offended. Can you PLEASE put aside you hurt feelings for one second, and have a proper conversation?

On topic:

You didn't actually answer any of my points.

First, who says Ukraine won't pay back the Chinese investment? We don't even know what the terms of the investments were.

Second, no, that does not give China right to use military power, don't be ridiculous.

Third, you saying its against international law, doesn't actually make it against international law. Please provide examples of which international laws are being broken. You might have had a point if you used WHO as an example, or some sort of treaty between Ukraine and China.

Fourth, you're arguing about success and failure, and not addressing my main point. If this company is as useless as you claim it is, why is China trying to buy it? If it has zero value to China, like you are suggesting, why is China trying to buy it? In fact, what does its financial success have to do with my main point? It can be a bankrupt company, and it still wouldn't make sense for Ukraine to sell it, because it has sensitive technology that it does not want a foreign entity to own.

Fifth, Ukraine ISN'T selling the company, which is the entire point of this, they DON'T want to sell. Your point makes no sense.

Sixth and final point, let's play hypothetic for a second:

Let's pretend AVIC is in the EXACT same situation as the Ukrainian company, do you think AVIC should be sold in that situation? I don't. AVIC (and indeed motor sich both) own sensitive military technology, regardless of failure and success, it would be absolutely foolish to sell that technology to another country.
 
Last edited:
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
17,384
-12
7,837
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
That Guy said:
Once again, you take offense for no reason to everything i say. What is wrong with you? Why is it so difficult for you to act with even a bit of respectful tone? Why do you INSIST on being so confrontational with me? Every time I post something, you get offended. Can you PLEASE put aside you hurt feelings for one second, and have a proper conversation?

On topic:

You didn't actually answer any of my points.

First, who says Ukraine won't pay back the Chinese investment? We don't even know what the terms of the investments were.

Second, no, that does not give China right to use military power, don't be ridiculous.

Third, you saying its against international law, doesn't actually make it against international law. You might have had a point if you used WHO as an example, or some sort of treaty between Ukraine and China.

Fourth, you're arguing about success and failure, and not addressing my main point. If this company is as useless as you claim it is, why is China trying to buy it? If it has zero value to China, like you are suggesting, why is China trying to buy it? In fact, what does its financial success have to do with my main point? It can be a bankrupt company, and it still wouldn't make sense for Ukraine to sell it, because it has sensitive technology that it does not want a foreign entity to own.

Fifth, Ukraine ISN'T selling the company, which is the entire point of this, they DON'T want to sell. Your point makes no sense.

Sixth and final point, let's play hypothetic for a second:

Let's pretend AVIC is in the EXACT same situation as the Ukrainian company, do you think AVIC should be sold in that situation? I don't. AVIC (and indeed motor sich both) own sensitive military technology, regardless of failure and success, it would be absolutely foolish to sell that technology to another country.
Click to expand...
AVIC is a state company. Motor Sich is not a state company. You are comparing apples with oranges.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,986
-38
54,167
Country
China
Location
China
Tai Hai Chen said:
To prevent Turkey getting engines from Ukraine I suppose. That why Pakistan would be forced to buy Z-10 from China instead of buy T129 from Turkey.
Click to expand...
Motor sich cant produced the high end turboshaft Turkey needs. Plus Motor sich need hugh investment ins 5-8 billion USD which I doubt Turkey has that sum. Only Chinese is rich enough to save them.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
1,853
-3
4,157
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
In fact after Beijing Skyrizion Aviation acquired Motor Sich, it has already relocated Motor Sich main assets to Chongqing.
Its pool of talented personnel - machinists, engineers, etc. Including their families.
What China lacks is well trained and experienced machinists.
Today there is a sizeable Ukrainian community inside China.

So Motor Sich is just a shell. A school without its educators.

Ukraine was pushed by USA to try to stop the acquisition process without success.
so they mulled nationalisation.
B.S.A. were not interested in the antiquated machineries there. China has plenty of state of the art machine tools which both Ukraine and Russia lack.

That is why Trump Administration put Beijing Skyrizion Aviation in its blacklist in its final days.

Is Ukraine returning back to COMMUNISM?
That what a communist government do, nationalizing private companies as state owned enterprise.

In supporting Ukraine, the question raised in here is:
Is USA turning communist as well? :coffee:
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,986
-38
54,167
Country
China
Location
China
CAPRICORN-88 said:
In fact after Beijing Skyrizion Aviation acquired Motor Sich, it has already relocated Motor Sich main assets to Chongqing.
Its pool of talented personnel - machinists, engineers, etc. Including their families.
What China lacks is well trained and experienced machinists.
Today there is a sizeable Ukrainian community inside China.

So Motor Sich is just a shell. A school without its educators.

Ukraine was pushed by USA to try to stop the acquisition process without success.
so they mulled nationalisation.
B.S.A. were not interested in the antiquated machineries there. China has plenty of state of the art machine tools which both Ukraine and Russia lack.

That is why Trump Administration put Beijing Skyrizion Aviation in its blacklist in its final days.

Is Ukraine returning back to COMMUNISM?
That what a communist government do, nationalizing private companies as state owned enterprise.

In supporting Ukraine, the question raised in here is:
Is USA turning communist as well? :coffee:
Click to expand...
 
B

bshifter

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2019
706
-2
1,371
Country
China
Location
Djibouti
Beast said:
Did I hit right on your nerve? You comparison are so stupid that it deserve the bashing from me. Let me ask you. Can you prove Ukraine government will pay back the money? So far Ukraine has no mention they will pay back and I doubt they have the money. Chinese are asking for USD 5 billion compensation and Ukraine are keeping quiet now.

Second. The investment are absolutely back by state initially. You think the Chinese companies are stupid enough to invest blindly when Ukraine government don't approve or claim it concern state security? After money goes into their pocket that these low life animals Ukrainian under the influence of American turn back their words and make claim of concern state security and take back the company.

You want to play this kind of game and we Chinese will make sure u suffer.

Finally, AVIC will be sold if no state funded and is liability. Trust me, Chinese people are pragmatic people. There is no point holding a liability that continue to bleed you. But you hypothesis is impossible since China is a USD 17 trillion economy, Aviation and many sector are blooming. Only idiot will sell these gold like AVIC to others. China state are holding most of these shares and they will never release more than 60% of it to public.
Click to expand...
US$ 5 billion is a huge sum for Ukraine, if the government doesn't intend to pay back it won't go down well for China's mood. Look at Australia and you get the idea how Chinese investments dropped to almost zero and literally banned Aussie products. Either pay the compensation or there won't be any future investments coming from China.
 
ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 13, 2017
2,087
-12
5,644
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
No matter the relevance of this technology to China (I'm of the opinion that nothing serious was lost), China should see to it that Ukraine is punished for this. Certainly no further investments, and China should use its pull in multilateral institutions to ensure Ukraine is frozen out for this thuggish behaviour.

But if I'm being honest, this won't have the effect it should. Just as countries can get by under US sanctions by trading with China, Ukraine will get by under Chinese sanctions by trading with the West. Certainly it isn't as economically dependent on China as countries in East and Southeast Asia.

Man, it's frustrating being on this side of it. Nothing to be done but remember the insult and avenge it when the opportunity arises.
That Guy said:
Would China allow the sale of AVIC to another nation? Probably not.
Click to expand...
This comparison is fallacious. China is a superpower, Ukraine isn't. There is no presumption of equality.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom