Ukraine to nationalize Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker
Ukraine announced the nationalization of the engine manufacturer Motor Sich to prevent its acquisition by Chinese investors.
Probably a smart move. You don't sell the blueprints of vital tech to any foreign entity.
Probably a smart move. You don't sell the blueprints of vital tech to any foreign entity.
Never a smart move. Nobody will dare to invest in ukraine as any of your investment is not gurantee. Plus Ukraine government is basically bankrupt. Where are they to get the money to sustain Motor Sich?
Would China allow the sale of AVIC to another nation? Probably not.
It's product are non competitive in civilian airliner. Fuel guzzler and short hours overhaul, low lifespan. Their usual are mainly for military. By angering the Chinese, they are basically cutting off their lifespan which is the only possible big market for their products. US government will never be dumb enough to dump money on these old factory once their aim is achieved.
So why is China trying to buy the company, if its so garbage?Ukrainian technology is garbage compared to Chinese technology. In every field. In every sector.
To prevent Turkey getting engines from Ukraine I suppose. That why Pakistan would be forced to buy Z-10 from China instead of buy T129 from Turkey.So why is China trying to buy the company, if its so garbage?
Once again, you take offense for no reason to everything i say. What is wrong with you? Why is it so difficult for you to act with even a bit of respectful tone? Why do you INSIST on being so confrontational with me? Every time I post something, you get offended. Can you PLEASE put aside you hurt feelings for one second, and have a proper conversation?Once again. Another useless post by you. Your comparison are absolutely deceiving yourself only. AVIC are making money and future prospect are bright. Why would AVIC stupid enough to sell them to share the pie with others? They have gurantee military sales from CPC. It's a money making machine back by USD 17 trillion economy.
And u smart alec want to compare Ukraine motor sich with AVIC? Let me ask you, what is the economy size of Ukraine in USD in 2020?
How much money Motor Sich are making compare to AVIC?
Ukraine selling motor sich in the first place is absolutely understandable. It don't take a genuis to figure that out. Only stupid not to realize it.
If AVIC is not making money and has zero state funding. I am sure China will put up AVIC for sale since it's a liability rather than asset.
Ukraine what they are doing are breaking international law. Motor sich has taken Chinese investment and just one word of nationalize it and you think this sum of money will be forgo?
Pakistan invest in China factories and CPC say we nationalize it and don't pay u back a single cent. Are u happy anot? Tell me...
Let me tell u, this can be an act of war. China even has the right to send bomber to bomb Ukraine for such act unless they paid back the money.
AVIC is a state company. Motor Sich is not a state company. You are comparing apples with oranges.Once again, you take offense for no reason to everything i say. What is wrong with you? Why is it so difficult for you to act with even a bit of respectful tone? Why do you INSIST on being so confrontational with me? Every time I post something, you get offended. Can you PLEASE put aside you hurt feelings for one second, and have a proper conversation?
On topic:
You didn't actually answer any of my points.
First, who says Ukraine won't pay back the Chinese investment? We don't even know what the terms of the investments were.
Second, no, that does not give China right to use military power, don't be ridiculous.
Third, you saying its against international law, doesn't actually make it against international law. You might have had a point if you used WHO as an example, or some sort of treaty between Ukraine and China.
Fourth, you're arguing about success and failure, and not addressing my main point. If this company is as useless as you claim it is, why is China trying to buy it? If it has zero value to China, like you are suggesting, why is China trying to buy it? In fact, what does its financial success have to do with my main point? It can be a bankrupt company, and it still wouldn't make sense for Ukraine to sell it, because it has sensitive technology that it does not want a foreign entity to own.
Fifth, Ukraine ISN'T selling the company, which is the entire point of this, they DON'T want to sell. Your point makes no sense.
Sixth and final point, let's play hypothetic for a second:
Let's pretend AVIC is in the EXACT same situation as the Ukrainian company, do you think AVIC should be sold in that situation? I don't. AVIC (and indeed motor sich both) own sensitive military technology, regardless of failure and success, it would be absolutely foolish to sell that technology to another country.
Motor sich cant produced the high end turboshaft Turkey needs. Plus Motor sich need hugh investment ins 5-8 billion USD which I doubt Turkey has that sum. Only Chinese is rich enough to save them.To prevent Turkey getting engines from Ukraine I suppose. That why Pakistan would be forced to buy Z-10 from China instead of buy T129 from Turkey.
In fact after Beijing Skyrizion Aviation acquired Motor Sich, it has already relocated Motor Sich main assets to Chongqing.
Its pool of talented personnel - machinists, engineers, etc. Including their families.
What China lacks is well trained and experienced machinists.
Today there is a sizeable Ukrainian community inside China.
So Motor Sich is just a shell. A school without its educators.
Ukraine was pushed by USA to try to stop the acquisition process without success.
so they mulled nationalisation.
B.S.A. were not interested in the antiquated machineries there. China has plenty of state of the art machine tools which both Ukraine and Russia lack.
That is why Trump Administration put Beijing Skyrizion Aviation in its blacklist in its final days.
Is Ukraine returning back to COMMUNISM?
That what a communist government do, nationalizing private companies as state owned enterprise.
In supporting Ukraine, the question raised in here is:
Is USA turning communist as well?
US$ 5 billion is a huge sum for Ukraine, if the government doesn't intend to pay back it won't go down well for China's mood. Look at Australia and you get the idea how Chinese investments dropped to almost zero and literally banned Aussie products. Either pay the compensation or there won't be any future investments coming from China.Did I hit right on your nerve? You comparison are so stupid that it deserve the bashing from me. Let me ask you. Can you prove Ukraine government will pay back the money? So far Ukraine has no mention they will pay back and I doubt they have the money. Chinese are asking for USD 5 billion compensation and Ukraine are keeping quiet now.
Second. The investment are absolutely back by state initially. You think the Chinese companies are stupid enough to invest blindly when Ukraine government don't approve or claim it concern state security? After money goes into their pocket that these low life animals Ukrainian under the influence of American turn back their words and make claim of concern state security and take back the company.
You want to play this kind of game and we Chinese will make sure u suffer.
Finally, AVIC will be sold if no state funded and is liability. Trust me, Chinese people are pragmatic people. There is no point holding a liability that continue to bleed you. But you hypothesis is impossible since China is a USD 17 trillion economy, Aviation and many sector are blooming. Only idiot will sell these gold like AVIC to others. China state are holding most of these shares and they will never release more than 60% of it to public.
This comparison is fallacious. China is a superpower, Ukraine isn't. There is no presumption of equality.Would China allow the sale of AVIC to another nation? Probably not.