Ukraine to Deliver 110 Battle Tank Engines to Pakistan

Apr 11, 2011
179551551.jpg


KIEV, February 18 (RIA Novosti) - Ukraine will deliver 110 tank power plants  engines and related parts  to Pakistan under a $50 million contract, state-run arms exporter Ukrspetsstroi said on Monday.
The power plants will be manufactured at the Kharkov-based Malyshev Plant, a state-run enterprise specializing in armored vehicles and their components, under a four-year contract that was signed several days ago, Ukrspetsstroi said in a statement on its website.
It did not provide any technical specifications.
Ukraine previously delivered more than 300 power plants to Pakistan for its al-Khalid main battle tank, Ukrspetsstroi's acting deputy general director Vadim Kozhevnikov said, adding that Ukraine also supplies tank engines to China.
The statement cited Kozhevnikov as saying he believed Ukraine is in a good position to compete with the worlds leading tank power plant manufacturers, in particular Germany.
We are direct competitors of German engine manufacturers. Our models are every bit as good as theirs in terms of technical characteristics but are significantly cheaper, Kozhevnikov said.

K

Kaniska

Apr 11, 2011
But Pakistan seems to be using tank made by China...I may be wrong..then why do you need it from Ukraine?
 
Secur

Secur

Aug 23, 2011
But Pakistan seems to be using tank made by China...I may be wrong..then why do you need it from Ukraine?
Ukraine's engines have some high fuel efficiency if my past knowledge doesn't deceive me , I read it somewhere I think ... Will try to find that line ...
 
Apr 11, 2011
why do india import radars for russian awacs from israel?
My impression is that India does not have any close friend in like Pakistan has like China...So India want to keep a balance by maintaining close defence relation with multiple vendor....I may be wrong in my assessment too...
 
Nov 21, 2012
Yes , when we have imported almost 500 engines till now for the AK's !

Are these for AKII's ?
no AK2 have sone different engines with more HP.....

But Pakistan seems to be using tank made by China...I may be wrong..then why do you need it from Ukraine?
Pakistan is using home made tanks alone with chinees and Ukrines tanks...
for homemade tanks Ukrine engines were slected....
 

