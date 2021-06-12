Ukraine to buy Turkish Aselsan Korkut air defense systems

According to the Yenisafak news agency based on information spread by Ukrainian media, Turkish company Aselsan is slated to showcase its Korkut air defense system to the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the 17th edition of the Arms and Security 2021 exhibition to be held in Kiev between June 15-18.
Turkish-made Korkut 35 mm self-propelled anti-aircraft gun system. (Picture source: Army Recognition)
Ukraine is said to be eyeing purchasing Turkey’s Korkut air defense system, according to a report published on the Ukraine-centric news website Defense Express, which coordinates with more than 100 companies and organizations. According to reports, a purchase order from Kiev is expected following the Arms and Security 2021 exhibition.
The Korkut is a short-range self-propelled air defense 35mm gun system developed and manufactured in Turkey by the Companies Aselsan and FNSS. It was unveiled during IDEF, Defense Exhibition in Istanbul in May 2013. The Korkut is designed to offer an effective ground-based short-range air defense system able to destroy modern air threats at a maximum range of 4 km.
The Korkut short-range air defense systems consist of one Command and Control tracked vehicle and three 35mm Gun System tracked vehicles. The Command and Control Vehicle detects and tracks targets with its 3D search radar and while developing a local air picture, evaluates threats and assigns targets to the Weapon System Vehicles. Meanwhile, the Weapon System Vehicles trace the target with fire control radar and generates firepower with two 35 mm guns using fragmentation ammunition. The 3D radar can detect a target at a maximum distance of 70 km.
Speaking about the Turkish-Ukrainian close relation, let’s recall that, among others, Turkey had sold six Bayraktar TB2 drones and three ground controls stations to Ukraine in 2019, and the two allies signed a deal in December 2020 allowing Ukraine to make its own copies of the TB2. Turkey’s combat drones had reportedly destroyed Russian-made Pantsir air defense systems in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, as Ankara’s deployment of UAVs was credited for the victories clenched by Turkey’s allies from Asia to Africa.
Turkish-made Korkut 35 mm air defense system (Picture source: Aselsan)
