Ukraine – the situation (June 30, 2022)​

Zelensky’s aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, passed that the Ukrainian army needs the following to reach parity and go on the offensive: 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks, 300 MLRS, 2,000 armored vehicles, 1,000 drones.

This is a large amount of equipment. Five hundred tanks is roughly six armored brigades or 15 battalions. An artillery battalion (depending on the nation) has three or four batteries of four to six guns each, so 16 to 18 guns per battalion (though some only have 12 guns – lots of variables). A force of 1,000 howitzers equates to more than 50 battalions.

As I was regularly reminded by an old boss (he had just come from being 1st Infantry Division commanding general), it takes six months to train a battalion and a year to train a division. Ukraine and Russia appear to be fighting in a battalion structure, and that might be shortened a bit, but even if cut in half it would mean three months after the equipment was delivered –assuming you could find someplace to simultaneously train 15 battalions of armor.

And then there is the problem of logistics – a huge amount of ammunition would be needed as well as fuel, maintenance, etc. All of which is possible, if you decide to do it. But at this point it would require stripping NATO units of most of their gear and giving it to Ukraine.

Can this be done and executed before winter? It would be exceedingly difficult.