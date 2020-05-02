Titanium100
Ukraine tells EU leaders: Prepare for war with Russia
16 Nov, 2021 12:37 / Updated 4 hours ago
By Layla Guest
Paris and Berlin must brace themselves for a potential outbreak of fighting between Russia and Ukraine, Kiev’s foreign minister has warned amid unsubstantiated rumors Moscow is building up its military forces at the shared border.
Dmitry Kuleba sounded the alarm on Monday during a meeting with his Western counterparts, saying that the West would have to avoid being tied up in bureaucracy in the event of a conflict. “If Russia starts acting, you simply won’t have time physically to coordinate, to go through all the bureaucratic procedures, to coordinate decisions,” he said. “So please do the preparatory work now, because if the military scenario happens, there will simply be no time,” he urged his French and German counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that France and Germany should prepare for a possible “military scenario” of Russia in Ukraine, since then the country will not have time for this, now everyone is focused on a political settlement. He announced this during a conversation with journalists following a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of France and Germany. The broadcast was conducted on the page of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Facebook.
“If Russia starts to act, you will simply not physically have time for coordination, for going through all the bureaucratic procedures, for agreeing on decisions. Therefore, please, carry out preparatory work now, ”said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.
According to Kuleba, Ukraine will behave responsibly in any scenario and will be ready to defend itself.
Previously published by Bloomberg citing sources reportedthat US officials expressed fears to their EU counterparts that Russia could allegedly consider the possibility of an “invasion” of Ukraine. At the same time, a “close to the Kremlin” source said that Russia is not planning to start a war with Ukraine now, but supposedly should show its readiness to use force if necessary.
