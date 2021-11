Ukraine tells EU leaders: Prepare for war with Russia

Kuleba said that France and Germany should prepare for a "military scenario" of Russia in Ukraine - Gazeta.Ru - GAMINGDEPUTY 15 November 2021, 23:58 close 100% Yevhen Kotenko/Keystone Press Agency/Global Look Press Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that France and Germany ...

16 Nov, 2021 12:37 / Updated 4 hours agoParis and Berlin must brace themselves for a potential outbreak of fighting between Russia and Ukraine, Kiev’s foreign minister has warned amid unsubstantiated rumors Moscow is building up its military forces at the shared border.Dmitry Kuleba sounded the alarm on Monday during a meeting with his Western counterparts, saying that the West would have to avoid being tied up in bureaucracy in the event of a conflict.he said.he urged his French and German counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that France and Germany should prepare for a possible “military scenario” of Russia in Ukraine, since then the country will not have time for this, now everyone is focused on a political settlement. He announced this during a conversation with journalists following a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of France and Germany. The broadcast was conducted on the page of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Facebook “If Russia starts to act, you will simply not physically have time for coordination, for going through all the bureaucratic procedures, for agreeing on decisions. Therefore, please, carry out preparatory work now, ”said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.According to Kuleba, Ukraine will behave responsibly in any scenario and will be ready to defend itself.Previously published by Bloomberg citing sourcesthat US officials expressed fears to their EU counterparts that Russia could allegedly consider the possibility of an “invasion” of Ukraine. At the same time, a “close to the Kremlin” source said that Russia is not planning to start a war with Ukraine now, but supposedly should show its readiness to use force if necessary.