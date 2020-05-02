What's new

Ukraine tells EU leaders: Prepare for war with Russia

Ukraine tells EU leaders: Prepare for war with Russia
By Layla Guest
Paris and Berlin must brace themselves for a potential outbreak of fighting between Russia and Ukraine, Kiev’s foreign minister has warned amid unsubstantiated rumors Moscow is building up its military forces at the shared border.

Dmitry Kuleba sounded the alarm on Monday during a meeting with his Western counterparts, saying that the West would have to avoid being tied up in bureaucracy in the event of a conflict. “If Russia starts acting, you simply won’t have time physically to coordinate, to go through all the bureaucratic procedures, to coordinate decisions,” he said. “So please do the preparatory work now, because if the military scenario happens, there will simply be no time,” he urged his French and German counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that France and Germany should prepare for a possible “military scenario” of Russia in Ukraine, since then the country will not have time for this, now everyone is focused on a political settlement. He announced this during a conversation with journalists following a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of France and Germany. The broadcast was conducted on the page of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Facebook.


“If Russia starts to act, you will simply not physically have time for coordination, for going through all the bureaucratic procedures, for agreeing on decisions. Therefore, please, carry out preparatory work now, ”said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine will behave responsibly in any scenario and will be ready to defend itself.


Previously published by Bloomberg citing sources reportedthat US officials expressed fears to their EU counterparts that Russia could allegedly consider the possibility of an “invasion” of Ukraine. At the same time, a “close to the Kremlin” source said that Russia is not planning to start a war with Ukraine now, but supposedly should show its readiness to use force if necessary.


This was sensible move.. France and Germany probably also Italy + Uk will have to move 200k forces to 4 border crossings and that is the Poland-Ukraine border, Hungary-Ukraine border, Romania-Ukraine and Slovakia-Ukraine border each deploying 50k while Poland will likely also throw in another 100k on their borders with Belarus and Ukraine.

In that way the French and German troops will be quick to reach Ukraine and will get there almost as quick as the Russians when shit hits the fane. I could also fancy UK wanting to deploy to the black sea.

Once Russia moves in and crosses over the donbass it will run into French-German troops in central Ukraine a collision that has not occured for nearly 100 years. Ze-Germans will be back
 
Europe will not help Ukraine militarly if any conflict starts with Russia. Most likely more sanctions and international pressure. Russia is not Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan or Yemen.
 
