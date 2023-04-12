What's new

Ukraine says Russia 'worse than ISIS' after beheading video

JackTheRipper

Zelenskyy labels Russian troops ‘beasts’ after a video appears to show a Ukrainian soldier being beheaded with a knife.
Ukrainian soldiers of the 28th brigade walk together at their position on the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk [File: Libkos/AP Photo]

Ukrainian officials have condemned Russian forces after a video circulating on social media appeared to show the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner with a knife.

Al Jazeera was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video, which spread quickly online.

The footage shows a man in uniform beheading a man who wears the yellow arm band used by Ukrainian soldiers.

The video is heavily blurred and contains a voice at the beginning, which suggests that the victim might have still been alive when the attack began.

The Kremlin described the video as “awful” and said its authenticity needed to be checked. Moscow has denied in the past that its troops have carried out atrocities during the conflict.

“There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“We are not going to forget anything. Neither are we going to forgive the murderers. There will be legal responsibility for everything. The defeat of terror is necessary,” he added.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the video as “horrific”.


“It’s absurd that Russia, which is worse than ISIS, is presiding over the UNSC,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to the United Nations Security Council, where Russia took up the rotating presidency this month. “Russian terrorists must be kicked out of Ukraine and the UN and be held accountable for their crimes.”

ISIS (ISIL) was notorious for releasing videos of the beheadings of captives when they controlled swaths of Iraq and Syria from 2014-2017.

Ukraine’s domestic security agency (SBU) said it has launched an investigation into the suspected war crime.

“Yesterday, a video appeared on the Internet showing how the Russian occupiers are showing their beastly nature – cruelly torturing a Ukrainian prisoner and cutting off his head,” the SBU agency wrote on Telegram.

The European Union also pledged to hold war criminals to account.

“We don’t have more information on the veracity of the video. Having said that, if confirmed, this is yet another brutal reminder about the inhumane nature of the Russian aggression,” EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali said.

“The EU reiterates its firm commitment to holding to account all perpetrators and accomplices of war crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war,” she said.

The footage comes days after a separate video emerged on pro-Russian social media channels that appeared to show the bodies of two decapitated Ukrainian soldiers lying next to a destroyed military vehicle.

It is believed to have been filmed by members of the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organisation. The deceased Ukrainian soldiers appear to have had their hands cut off. Al Jazeera was unable to verify the authenticity of the video.

Ukraine says Russia ‘worse than ISIS’ after beheading video

Zelenskyy labels Russian troops ‘beasts’ after a video appears to show a Ukrainian soldier being beheaded with a knife.
hyperman

Warcrimes are not something unique to Russia or to any country. Warcrime happen in every war, and some warcrimes involve decapitation. Its stupid but the people doing these warcrimes aren't the most intelligent bunch.
 
JackTheRipper said:
in which law?

in even US top sites, slaughtering videos not deleted, i can even tell names.
Authorities should really be asking you as to why you are watching such violent videos. It seems you are suffering from some psychological difficulties. Hope you are catered for
 
JackTheRipper said:
show me a single video where shia militias slaughtering any one.
it was a question better ask by a shia member, but i still ask.
They literally had death squads hunting foe Sunnis.

You can find execution videos on the web, they're not hard to find.

I'm not gonna post them as it's against forum rules.
 
AA_ said:
Those weren’t Sunni you cuck! They were wahhabi scums. You sound like a Takfiri f*ck!

@Muhammed45 @Mehdipersian @AlKardai @Mirzali Khan
Villainizing an entire sect if people consisting of tens of millions, while justifying death squads.

And you call me takfiri? I guess the women and children that were executed deserved it, right? Because they were wahhabi?

You have a sick mind. Seek help.
 
JackTheRipper

El Sidd said:
Authorities should really be asking you as to why you are watching such violent videos. It seems you are suffering from some psychological difficulties. Hope you are catered for
i asked show me a single video where any shia militias slaughtering people.

you 1st said it is against law, now you are saying psychological effect. lol

i am not shia, but i give you guarantee you will never find any videos of shia and even barelvi/sufi sunni. but wahhabis every where.
 

