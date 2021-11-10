Ukraine-Russia Conflict: MEGA-THREAD

Titanium100
I didn't wanna use the last thread because some of you guys have to make everything about yourselves jezz! That is annoying guys each thread becomes about yourself that is the same thing you did to that last Ukraine-Russia thread that you shited allover the place lets stay on topic exlusively Russia-Ukraine related thread...
Russian bombers sent to patrol Belarus airspace
By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 12:35
Two Russian strategic bombers carried out flights over Belarus on Wednesday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying, amid rising tensions between Minsk and Warsaw over a migrant crisis at their mutual border.
The Tu-22M3 bombers patrolled the airspace and helped test Belarus and Russia's joint air defense system, the ministry said.
Missiles ‘aimed at Moscow’: Adviser to Ukraine’s Zelensky warns Kremlin that war with Kiev would spell ‘end of Russia’ & its army
25 Oct, 2021 09:36
FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian servicemen are seen on a tank during a drill of the airborne troops taking place in Zhytomyr region. © AFP / SERGEI SUPINSKY
By Jonny Tickle
Kiev is working on long-range missiles that can reach Moscow, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin needs to realize that any attack on Ukraine could see his entire country obliterated, a top Ukrainian official has warned.
Speaking to the Dom TV network, Alexey Arestovich warned the Kremlin that his country would soon have the ability to hit the Russian capital with its missiles. Arestovich serves as an adviser to the office of Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Putin will get to the point, in the foreseeable future, where Ukrainian missiles will be aimed at Moscow, and for one simple reason: we are working on a missile program,” he explained. “And our operational-tactical missiles will be able to reach Moscow.”
In Arestovich’s opinion, the Russian Army is already aware of Ukraine’s military capabilities, and the heads of the armed forces are telling the Kremlin that an attack on Ukraine “would be the end of the Russian army and the end of the Russian Federation.”
“This is an absolutely losing option. They cannot fail to understand that,” he added. “And when they scare us with an invasion, an expansion, a hint of threats – it’s a bluff.”
In recent times, the Ukrainian leadership has brought up possible war with Russia on numerous occasions, despite Moscow’s insistence that it has no desire for any conflict. Last week, the commander of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces Grigory Galagan called for “all regions” of the country to have their defenses bolstered, claiming that there is “no guarantee Russia won’t invade and subsequently escalate.”
Last month, Zelensky claimed that there was a possibility of a full-scale war with Russia and accused Moscow of not respecting his country’s independence.
On Wednesday, Britain’s The Times reported that London is in talks with Ukraine to sell it missiles for the first time, including the state-of-the-art Brimstone.
www.rt.com/russia/538367-zelensky-warns-kremlin-russia/
U.S. Sending Troops to Ukraine; Russia Considers Imposing "No Fly Zone"
NATION NEWSDESK 08 NOVEMBER 2021 HITS: 9205
Real trouble is on the horizon as the United States prepares to deploy the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Ukraine and Russia announces it may impose a "No Fly" zone over the eastern Ukraine breakaway provinces known as "The Donbas."
165 U.S. soldiers are saying goodbye to their families for a while.
Members of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team are getting ready to deploy to Ukraine. The Florida National Guard hosted the deployment ceremony Tuesday.
Team members will help train and mentor the Ukrainian Armed Forces to improve their training and defense. Brigade soldiers will work with Armed Forces Ukraine partners to develop and implement systems to enhance combat training and increase training capacity by delivering brigade-and-below collective training to four Armed Forces Ukraine Brigades.
“We’ll head to Texas for a week or two, finish some last training, then upon training in Texas we will deploy to Ukraine,” Colonel Jerry Glass said. “It’s emotional because you know there’s going to be separation and know you’re going to miss your loved ones.”
For many soldiers, it’s their second, third, fourth or fifth tour of duty in a combat zone.
Just last week, the Pentagon warned Russia against any escalatory and aggressive actions against Ukraine saying that it would be of great concern to the United States.
Russia isn't pussy-footing around; they announced they are considering imposing a "no fly" zone over the Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk and that would apply to "foreign military aircraft from other than Ukraine.
Russia is taking very hard position on this because Ukraine literally borders Russia. And the US/NATO has made clear they intend to place what the US calls "missile defense systems" in Ukraine; except those "defenses" can be refitted to OFFENSIVE missiles in less than an hour, and they would be within striking distance of Russia's strategic nuclear missiles.
Russia has repeatedly warned that the placement of such US missiles in Ukraine would result in a Russian strike because failing to attack would make Russia susceptible to a US/NATO first strike, leaving it no time (and no missiles) with which to strike back.
Russia says this is an existential threat to them and they are not going to tolerate it. Period.
