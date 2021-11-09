What's new

Ukraine-Russia Conflict MEGA-THREAD

Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Missiles ‘aimed at Moscow’: Adviser to Ukraine’s Zelensky warns Kremlin that war with Kiev would spell ‘end of Russia’ & its army
25 Oct, 2021 09:36
Missiles ‘aimed at Moscow’: Adviser to Ukraine’s Zelensky warns Kremlin that war with Kiev would spell ‘end of Russia’ & its army


FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian servicemen are seen on a tank during a drill of the airborne troops taking place in Zhytomyr region. © AFP / SERGEI SUPINSKY


By Jonny Tickle
Kiev is working on long-range missiles that can reach Moscow, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin needs to realize that any attack on Ukraine could see his entire country obliterated, a top Ukrainian official has warned.
Speaking to the Dom TV network, Alexey Arestovich warned the Kremlin that his country would soon have the ability to hit the Russian capital with its missiles. Arestovich serves as an adviser to the office of Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Putin will get to the point, in the foreseeable future, where Ukrainian missiles will be aimed at Moscow, and for one simple reason: we are working on a missile program,” he explained. “And our operational-tactical missiles will be able to reach Moscow.”
In Arestovich’s opinion, the Russian Army is already aware of Ukraine’s military capabilities, and the heads of the armed forces are telling the Kremlin that an attack on Ukraine “would be the end of the Russian army and the end of the Russian Federation.”
“This is an absolutely losing option. They cannot fail to understand that,” he added. “And when they scare us with an invasion, an expansion, a hint of threats – it’s a bluff.”
In recent times, the Ukrainian leadership has brought up possible war with Russia on numerous occasions, despite Moscow’s insistence that it has no desire for any conflict. Last week, the commander of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces Grigory Galagan called for “all regions” of the country to have their defenses bolstered, claiming that there is “no guarantee Russia won’t invade and subsequently escalate.”
Last month, Zelensky claimed that there was a possibility of a full-scale war with Russia and accused Moscow of not respecting his country’s independence.
On Wednesday, Britain’s The Times reported that London is in talks with Ukraine to sell it missiles for the first time, including the state-of-the-art Brimstone.

www.rt.com/russia/538367-zelensky-warns-kremlin-russia/

U.S. Sending Troops to Ukraine; Russia Considers Imposing "No Fly Zone"
NATION NEWSDESK 08 NOVEMBER 2021 HITS: 9205

1636466297405.png



Real trouble is on the horizon as the United States prepares to deploy the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Ukraine and Russia announces it may impose a "No Fly" zone over the eastern Ukraine breakaway provinces known as "The Donbas."

165 U.S. soldiers are saying goodbye to their families for a while.

Members of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team are getting ready to deploy to Ukraine. The Florida National Guard hosted the deployment ceremony Tuesday.

Team members will help train and mentor the Ukrainian Armed Forces to improve their training and defense. Brigade soldiers will work with Armed Forces Ukraine partners to develop and implement systems to enhance combat training and increase training capacity by delivering brigade-and-below collective training to four Armed Forces Ukraine Brigades.

“We’ll head to Texas for a week or two, finish some last training, then upon training in Texas we will deploy to Ukraine,” Colonel Jerry Glass said. “It’s emotional because you know there’s going to be separation and know you’re going to miss your loved ones.”

For many soldiers, it’s their second, third, fourth or fifth tour of duty in a combat zone.

Just last week, the Pentagon warned Russia against any escalatory and aggressive actions against Ukraine saying that it would be of great concern to the United States.

Russia isn't pussy-footing around; they announced they are considering imposing a "no fly" zone over the Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk and that would apply to "foreign military aircraft from other than Ukraine.

Russia is taking very hard position on this because Ukraine literally borders Russia. And the US/NATO has made clear they intend to place what the US calls "missile defense systems" in Ukraine; except those "defenses" can be refitted to OFFENSIVE missiles in less than an hour, and they would be within striking distance of Russia's strategic nuclear missiles.

Russia has repeatedly warned that the placement of such US missiles in Ukraine would result in a Russian strike because failing to attack would make Russia susceptible to a US/NATO first strike, leaving it no time (and no missiles) with which to strike back.

Russia says this is an existential threat to them and they are not going to tolerate it. Period.

halturnerradioshow.com

Titanium100

Titanium100

This deserve a conflict zone mega thread. Russia also exited from Normandy Summit today.. They have lost patience in talking with Kiev, france and germany but there is not much to talk about to begin with
 
kingQamaR

By USA leaving Afghanistan it has freed itself up to other hot spots. I don’t know if that’s good or bad for the rest of us. Poor Ukraine is another pawn in these big states with warring interests
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

kingQamaR said:
By USA leaving Afghanistan it has freed itself up to other hot spots. I don’t know if that’s good or bad for the rest of us. Poor Ukraine is another pawn in these big states with warring interests
It is with the blessings of the Ukrainians themselves this is a different scenario. NATO itself is local to East Europe? How did this happen? East Europe is NATO main head quarters. NATO doesn't want to lose influence in it's own backyard hence this is a turf issue can't allow Russia to advance themselves further in the area and even the Belarusian news is an annoyance to them and the reason it happened was also targetted at them as Lukuskenko knew his Neighbours are not the Baltic states but NATO. This is what the Russians has picked up on. It is like India-Pak border without one of them having a line drawn for them meaning one of them is confined by a line while not the other but they are still bordering each other.. The Baltic states are basically not real countries but NATO bases area and parts of Poland and Romania also.. The entire Baltic states are artificial but they only serve one purpose as the main frontline together with Poland and Ukraine plus now we have Ukraine on the list
 
Beast

kingQamaR said:
By USA leaving Afghanistan it has freed itself up to other hot spots. I don’t know if that’s good or bad for the rest of us. Poor Ukraine is another pawn in these big states with warring interests
Ukraine shall learn from Mongolia. Mongolian hate Chinese but being your neighbor and major economy power. There is alway the need to balance nationalism and country economy need.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Battlion25 said:
The Baltic states are basically not real countries but NATO bases area and parts of Poland and Romania also.. The entire Baltic states are artificial but they only serve one purpose as the main frontline together with Poland and Ukraine plus now we have Ukraine on the list
Yes. The reason Belarus joined the federation is purely based on military decision.. If Belarus falls to Liberals it would be good bye and that would be stragetically nightmare for Russia.. Even tho the baltic areas are close to Moscow but still not as close as Belarus is to Moscow but St.Petersburg will embrace for quick impact since They are basically an arms length from each other..

Just check out how close they are on Moscow--




This also helps to limit the follow of movement coming from Ukraine to the Baltic but not by much just day or hours they can use Poland unless Russia has plans of rushing in to close the Lithuanian highway in the first minutes of the escalation thrown alot of men into Lituania
1636468708613.png
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

kingQamaR said:
By USA leaving Afghanistan it has freed itself up to other hot spots. I don’t know if that’s good or bad for the rest of us. Poor Ukraine is another pawn in these big states with warring interests
Not a chance US will risk direct conflict with Russia. USA and the whites generally only fight and kill poor black and Muslims countries. Anyone that can hit back will never be attacked
 
K

KaiserX

Russia should stop meddling in the internal affairs of Ukraine. They should move their troops out of Donbas and respect ukraine territorial integrity.

Bully Russia always tries to invade smaller countries. THank God we gave them a bloody nose in Afghanistan.
 
K

Khan vilatey

Battlion25 said:
U.S. Sending Troops to Ukraine; Russia Considers Imposing "No Fly Zone"
NATION NEWSDESK 08 NOVEMBER 2021 HITS: 9205

View attachment 791698


Real trouble is on the horizon as the United States prepares to deploy the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Ukraine and Russia announces it may impose a "No Fly" zone over the eastern Ukraine breakaway provinces known as "The Donbas."

165 U.S. soldiers are saying goodbye to their families for a while.

Members of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team are getting ready to deploy to Ukraine. The Florida National Guard hosted the deployment ceremony Tuesday.

Team members will help train and mentor the Ukrainian Armed Forces to improve their training and defense. Brigade soldiers will work with Armed Forces Ukraine partners to develop and implement systems to enhance combat training and increase training capacity by delivering brigade-and-below collective training to four Armed Forces Ukraine Brigades.

“We’ll head to Texas for a week or two, finish some last training, then upon training in Texas we will deploy to Ukraine,” Colonel Jerry Glass said. “It’s emotional because you know there’s going to be separation and know you’re going to miss your loved ones.”

For many soldiers, it’s their second, third, fourth or fifth tour of duty in a combat zone.

Just last week, the Pentagon warned Russia against any escalatory and aggressive actions against Ukraine saying that it would be of great concern to the United States.

Russia isn't pussy-footing around; they announced they are considering imposing a "no fly" zone over the Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk and that would apply to "foreign military aircraft from other than Ukraine.

Russia is taking very hard position on this because Ukraine literally borders Russia. And the US/NATO has made clear they intend to place what the US calls "missile defense systems" in Ukraine; except those "defenses" can be refitted to OFFENSIVE missiles in less than an hour, and they would be within striking distance of Russia's strategic nuclear missiles.

Russia has repeatedly warned that the placement of such US missiles in Ukraine would result in a Russian strike because failing to attack would make Russia susceptible to a US/NATO first strike, leaving it no time (and no missiles) with which to strike back.

Russia says this is an existential threat to them and they are not going to tolerate it. Period.

halturnerradioshow.com

U.S. Sending Troops to Ukraine; Russia Considers Imposing "No Fly Zone"

Real trouble is on the horizon as the United States prepares to deploy the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Ukraine and Russia announces it may...
halturnerradioshow.com halturnerradioshow.com
Oh no Ukraine is about to fall into Russian hands . Indian and American training is terrible for other countries ask the Vietnamese, Afghans and the Tamil Tigers. American training is focused on American air power, armor and artillery while Indian training is just sheer incompetence.


Ukraine will become Russia again ?

K
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Titanium100 said:
Yes. The reason Belarus joined the federation is purely based on military decision.. If Belarus falls to Liberals it would be good bye and that would be stragetically nightmare for Russia.. Even tho the baltic areas are close to Moscow but still not as close as Belarus is to Moscow but St.Petersburg will embrace for quick impact since They are basically an arms length from each other..

Just check out how close they are on Moscow--




This also helps to limit the follow of movement coming from Ukraine to the Baltic but not by much just day or hours they can use Poland unless Russia has plans of rushing in to close the Lithuanian highway in the first minutes of the escalation thrown alot of men into Lituania
Belarus serves as a lifeline but not much really because they have access around it that connects them. The same reason why Russia desires to take more lands from Georgia it could become another angle but just sitting on Russia's eastern front in Ukraine and the Baltics is like holding a knife to Russia they are so close to the capital itself and St. Petersburg is within fire range
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

KaiserX said:
Russia should stop meddling in the internal affairs of Ukraine. They should move their troops out of Donbas and respect ukraine territorial integrity.

Bully Russia always tries to invade smaller countries. THank God we gave them a bloody nose in Afghanistan.
Looooool. And a Russian will disagree
Same is said of America Britain Israel etc
 
