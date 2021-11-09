Ukraine-Russia Conflict MEGA-THREAD

kingQamaR said: By USA leaving Afghanistan it has freed itself up to other hot spots. I don’t know if that’s good or bad for the rest of us. Poor Ukraine is another pawn in these big states with warring interests Click to expand...

It is with the blessings of the Ukrainians themselves this is a different scenario. NATO itself is local to East Europe? How did this happen? East Europe is NATO main head quarters. NATO doesn't want to lose influence in it's own backyard hence this is a turf issue can't allow Russia to advance themselves further in the area and even the Belarusian news is an annoyance to them and the reason it happened was also targetted at them as Lukuskenko knew his Neighbours are not the Baltic states but NATO. This is what the Russians has picked up on. It is like India-Pak border without one of them having a line drawn for them meaning one of them is confined by a line while not the other but they are still bordering each other.. The Baltic states are basically not real countries but NATO bases area and parts of Poland and Romania also.. The entire Baltic states are artificial but they only serve one purpose as the main frontline together with Poland and Ukraine plus now we have Ukraine on the list