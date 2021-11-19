Battlion25
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 18, 2021
- 1,117
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Ukraine Queries Bulgarian President’s ‘Crimea is Russian’ Remark
Svetoslav Todorov
Sofia
BIRN
November 19, 202115:08
Ukraine has criticised Rumen Radev's remark in a TV presidential election debate that 'Crimea is Russian', warning that it could demage relations with Bulgaria.
Ukraine summoned the Bulgarian ambassador, Kostadin Kodzhabashev, to the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv on Friday to voice concern about Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s comments that Crimea legitimately belongs to Russia.
Russian forcibly annexed the Ukrainian territory in 2014 and neither the US nor the EU have recognised this act.
“The words of the current Bulgarian president do not contribute to the development of good neighbourly relations between Ukraine and Bulgaria and are sharply dissonant with Sofia’s official position on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders,” the Foreign Ministry’s statement said.
Radev made the remark during a TV debate between him and his centre-right opponent, Anastas Gerdjikov, ahead of the presidential runoff on Sunday.
Radev is expected to be re-elected after winning 49.4 per cent of votes cast in the first round.
When questioned by Gerdjikov about whether he regrets his criticism of EU sanctions on Russia, imposed after the 2014 annexation, Radev responded: “Crimea is Russian, what else can it be?”
He has not yet issued a response to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s complaint.
As he did in 2016, Radev is running for the presidency as an independent candidate, supported by the pro-Russian Bulgarian Socialist Party.
Gerdjikov is also running as an independent candidate, but is backed by former PM Boyko Borissov’s centre-right GERB party.
Gerdjikov also received criticism following his TV appearance, not over Ukraine but for allegedly underestimating the need for reforms, following years of GERB’s dominance of local politics, during which time it became associated with numerous controversies and corruption claims.
Radev may be strengthened further by the victory in the legislative elections of a newcomer party, “We Continue the Change”, formed by two ministers that he appointed this year to the interim government.
The party topped the popular vote in the repeat general elections of November 14 with 25.7 per cent of votes cast, ahead of GERB. The party is currently holding coalition talks with Democratic Bulgaria, “There is Such a Nation” and the Bulgarian Socialist Party.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I always knew the EU was weak honestly nothing surprisingly but just never knew it was this weak with no resolve bearing the few suspects like Britain, France and Germany. The remaining are absolutely gibberish who would fold easier than a waterfall
Svetoslav Todorov
Sofia
BIRN
November 19, 202115:08
Ukraine has criticised Rumen Radev's remark in a TV presidential election debate that 'Crimea is Russian', warning that it could demage relations with Bulgaria.
Ukraine summoned the Bulgarian ambassador, Kostadin Kodzhabashev, to the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv on Friday to voice concern about Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s comments that Crimea legitimately belongs to Russia.
Russian forcibly annexed the Ukrainian territory in 2014 and neither the US nor the EU have recognised this act.
“The words of the current Bulgarian president do not contribute to the development of good neighbourly relations between Ukraine and Bulgaria and are sharply dissonant with Sofia’s official position on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders,” the Foreign Ministry’s statement said.
Radev made the remark during a TV debate between him and his centre-right opponent, Anastas Gerdjikov, ahead of the presidential runoff on Sunday.
Radev is expected to be re-elected after winning 49.4 per cent of votes cast in the first round.
When questioned by Gerdjikov about whether he regrets his criticism of EU sanctions on Russia, imposed after the 2014 annexation, Radev responded: “Crimea is Russian, what else can it be?”
He has not yet issued a response to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s complaint.
As he did in 2016, Radev is running for the presidency as an independent candidate, supported by the pro-Russian Bulgarian Socialist Party.
Gerdjikov is also running as an independent candidate, but is backed by former PM Boyko Borissov’s centre-right GERB party.
Gerdjikov also received criticism following his TV appearance, not over Ukraine but for allegedly underestimating the need for reforms, following years of GERB’s dominance of local politics, during which time it became associated with numerous controversies and corruption claims.
Radev may be strengthened further by the victory in the legislative elections of a newcomer party, “We Continue the Change”, formed by two ministers that he appointed this year to the interim government.
The party topped the popular vote in the repeat general elections of November 14 with 25.7 per cent of votes cast, ahead of GERB. The party is currently holding coalition talks with Democratic Bulgaria, “There is Such a Nation” and the Bulgarian Socialist Party.
Ukraine Queries Bulgarian President’s ‘Crimea is Russian’ Remark
Ukraine has criticised Rumen Radev's remark in a TV presidential election debate that 'Crimea is Russian', warning that it could demage relations with Bulgaria.
balkaninsight.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I always knew the EU was weak honestly nothing surprisingly but just never knew it was this weak with no resolve bearing the few suspects like Britain, France and Germany. The remaining are absolutely gibberish who would fold easier than a waterfall
Last edited: