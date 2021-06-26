beijingwalker
Ukraine praises relationship of strategic partnership with China - MFA
Saturday, 26 June 2021, 08:04
Ukraine praises the relationship of strategic partnership with China, a solid foundation of which is mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs and respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.
The Ukrainian Ministry for Foreign Affairs said this in a statement released on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and China, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and China was launched during the state visit of President of the People's Republic of China Hu Jintao to Ukraine 10 years ago.
According to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, this event marked the opening of a new page in the history of Ukrainian-Chinese relations.
Since then, the parties have been constantly working to deepen political dialogue and cooperation, to expand cooperation in trade, economic, scientific and technical, agricultural, energy, infrastructure, aerospace, education and cultural and humanitarian sectors.
"Our state is convinced that the effective use of the existing potential of bilateral cooperation based on the principles of international law and the interests of national security will further strengthen the constructive atmosphere of mutual respect between our countries," the ministry said in the statement.
https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-po...-of-strategic-partnership-with-china-mfa.html
