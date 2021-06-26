Ukraine praises relationship of strategic partnership with China - MFA

What's new

Saturday, 26 June 2021, 08:04

Ukraine praises the relationship of strategic partnership with China, a solid foundation of which is mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs and respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

The Ukrainian Ministry for Foreign Affairs said this in a statement released on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and China, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and China was launched during the state visit of President of the People's Republic of China Hu Jintao to Ukraine 10 years ago.

According to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, this event marked the opening of a new page in the history of Ukrainian-Chinese relations.

Since then, the parties have been constantly working to deepen political dialogue and cooperation, to expand cooperation in trade, economic, scientific and technical, agricultural, energy, infrastructure, aerospace, education and cultural and humanitarian sectors.

"Our state is convinced that the effective use of the existing potential of bilateral cooperation based on the principles of international law and the interests of national security will further strengthen the constructive atmosphere of mutual respect between our countries," the ministry said in the statement.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-po...-of-strategic-partnership-with-china-mfa.html
 
24.06.2021 15:55

630_360_1624539001-341.jpg



Ukraine and China are working on preparing a visa waiver agreement between the two countries, Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong has said.

He said this at a press conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the People’s Republic of China and Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports

“Your president signed a decree providing our citizens with [temporary] visa-free regime. He wants the citizens of our countries to travel as conveniently as possible. This is a very good idea, so now we are actively working on signing an intergovernmental agreement on visa-free travel between China and Ukraine," Fan Xianrong said.
The ambassador also predicted that due to the visa-free regime, the flow of Chinese tourists to Ukraine will increase.

The diplomat also said that the idea of launching direct flights between Kyiv and Beijing is under discussion, and "this is also a real thing."

As reported, on March 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree "On the temporary introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of the People's Republic of China who enter Ukraine for tourism purposes." According to the decree, from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021, a visa-free regime is introduced for entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the People's Republic of China who enter Ukraine for tourism purposes if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 30 days within 180 days.

www.ukrinform.net

