Ukraine population dropped to 1930s level

Ukraine Population (2023) - Worldometer Population of Ukraine: current, historical, and projected population, growth rate, immigration, median age, total fertility rate (TFR), population density, urbanization, urban population, country's share of world population, and global rank. Data tables, maps, charts, and live population clock

Total 42 million but deduct 2 million Crimea and 3 million Donba it is 37 million. Small population for an Asian country, but huge for a European country. Of course, it is a computer model and may deviate from actual numbers. Because the computer model does not take into account of war and the fact a whole generation of Ukrainians grew up in war which started n 2014, the actual numbers may be less.