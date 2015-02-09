What's new

Ukraine plans to buy new AN-178 military transport aircraft

Photo by Dylan Malyasov

Ukraine has announced plans to buy three new AN-178 military transport aircraft to replace its ageing fleet of AN-26 aircraft.

Citing a report from Minister for Strategic Industries Oleg Urusky, Mil.in.ua reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has already prepared a draft contract with Antonov for the purchase of three AN-178 aircraft.

“I hope that we will continue to increase the number of aircraft ordered by our Ministry of Defense,” Urusky said.

Ukrainian officials confirmed it aims to replace its ageing fleet of Soviet-era military transport aircraft after AN-26Sh crashed in the Kharkiv region.

On 25 September 2020 an AN-26Sh of the Ukraine Air Force crashed in the Kharkiv region. The plane was carrying 20 cadets and seven officers from Kharkiv Air Force University and was on a training flight. Only one person survived.

AN-178 is a short-range medium-airlift military transport aircraft designed by the Ukrainian Antonov company and based on the Antonov An-158 (An-148-200) regional jet.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Ukraine plans to buy new AN-178 military transport aircraft

Ukraine has announced plans to buy three new AN-178 military transport aircraft to replace its ageing fleet of AN-26 aircraft. Citing a report from Minister for Strategic Industries Oleg Urusky, Mil.i
