Ukraine plans to acquire 48 Bayraktar TB2 SIHA

-- The US blocked sale of UCAV to Turkiye-- Israel caused trouble for the maintenance of HERONsand They said that Turkiye can not develop UCAVsTurkiye has developed its own UCAVs Bayraktar TB-2 , ANKA-S , AKSUNGUR , AKINCI , also soon jet engine powered MIUS UCAV .... and Turkiye was become Drone super power in the worldTurkish UCAVs changed the game in Syria , Libya and Azerbaijan ... so many Countries wants to buy Turkish UCAVseven Turkiye has developed Turboprob Engine , Electro-optic Systems , SATCOM , and soon AESA Radar for UCAVsand munitions for UCAVs-- MAM-L laser guided smart munition-- MIZRAK anti Tank Missile-- TEBER and KGK guided smart Bombs-- KUZGUN joint strike munition with IIR seeker + datalink-- MRASHM Cruise Missile with IIR seeker + datalink-- SOM Cruise Missile with IIR seeker + datalink-- TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile-- GOKDOGAN and BOZDOGAN air to air missilesnow the US-Israel block sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to Turkiye , even Turkiye is a global partner of F-35 programsooner or later Turkiye will develop its own TF-X Fighter Jet with indigenous turbofan Engineand The US-Israel again will be shocked