Ukraine plans to acquire 48 Bayraktar TB2 SIHA

what a great progress by Turkiye
I bet America and Israel hate this
-- The US blocked sale of UCAV to Turkiye
-- Israel caused trouble for the maintenance of HERONs
and They said that Turkiye can not develop UCAVs
RESULT :
Turkiye has developed its own UCAVs Bayraktar TB-2 , ANKA-S , AKSUNGUR , AKINCI , also soon jet engine powered MIUS UCAV .... and Turkiye was become Drone super power in the world
Turkish UCAVs changed the game in Syria , Libya and Azerbaijan ... so many Countries wants to buy Turkish UCAVs
even Turkiye has developed Turboprob Engine , Electro-optic Systems , SATCOM , and soon AESA Radar for UCAVs
and munitions for UCAVs
-- MAM-L laser guided smart munition
-- MIZRAK anti Tank Missile
-- TEBER and KGK guided smart Bombs
-- KUZGUN joint strike munition with IIR seeker + datalink
-- MRASHM Cruise Missile with IIR seeker + datalink
-- SOM Cruise Missile with IIR seeker + datalink
-- TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile
-- GOKDOGAN and BOZDOGAN air to air missiles
now the US-Israel block sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to Turkiye , even Turkiye is a global partner of F-35 program
sooner or later Turkiye will develop its own TF-X Fighter Jet with indigenous turbofan Engine
and The US-Israel again will be shocked