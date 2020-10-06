What's new

Ukraine plans to acquire 48 Bayraktar TB2 SIHA

Ukrspetsexport CEO Vadym Nozdri announced that Ukraine plans to acquire 48 more Bayraktar TB2 SIHAs. Ukraine wants to produce SIHAs domestically. (He will also need to buy a large number of clever ammunition such as MAM-L and MAM-C, along with the aircraft.)

EjoPfnlXYAAwBzA.jpeg
 

MMM-E

MMM-E

what a great progress by Turkiye

-- The US blocked sale of UCAV to Turkiye
-- Israel caused trouble for the maintenance of HERONs

and They said that Turkiye can not develop UCAVs


RESULT : Turkiye has developed its own UCAVs Bayraktar TB-2 , ANKA-S , AKSUNGUR , AKINCI , also soon jet engine powered MIUS UCAV .... and Turkiye was become Drone super power in the world

Turkish UCAVs changed the game in Syria , Libya and Azerbaijan ... so many Countries wants to buy Turkish UCAVs



even Turkiye has developed Turboprob Engine , Electro-optic Systems , SATCOM , and soon AESA Radar for UCAVs

and munitions for UCAVs

-- MAM-L laser guided smart munition
-- MIZRAK anti Tank Missile
-- TEBER and KGK guided smart Bombs
-- KUZGUN joint strike munition with IIR seeker + datalink
-- MRASHM Cruise Missile with IIR seeker + datalink
-- SOM Cruise Missile with IIR seeker + datalink
-- TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile
-- GOKDOGAN and BOZDOGAN air to air missiles



now the US-Israel block sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to Turkiye , even Turkiye is a global partner of F-35 program

sooner or later Turkiye will develop its own TF-X Fighter Jet with indigenous turbofan Engine
and The US-Israel again will be shocked
 
