Ukraine pissed China off. Now Ukraine will pay the price with forever war.

In July 2021, Ukraine offered China the bridge to Europe and allowed China to invest in Ukraine's infrastructure. After China paid the money to buy Motor Sich, in December 2021 Ukraine suddenly nationalized Motor Sich and not compensate China a single cent. This is presumably due to US pressure because China is enemy of the US. As a result, China gives its vassal Russia the nod to attack Ukraine for revenge. I believe this is the case because Russia would not attack Ukraine without nod from China. China has almost 10 times the population of Russia and due to western sanction since 2014 due to annexation of Crimea Russia depends on China for electronics and financial support. Between 2014 and 2022 Russia has sought peace with Ukraine and never recognized Donbas. Russia suddenly recognized Donbas in February and crossed the border to take the land bridge to Crimea, which suggests Russia did so under pressure from China. Yes and also Russia attacked Ukraine right after Beijing Olympics. Which suggests China wanted to host Olympics before the revenge attack starts. Russia refused to recognize Donbas but suddenly did so the day after Beijing Olympics. So what changed? China is the key to Ukraine war.

www.scmp.com

Ukraine offers to be China’s ‘bridge to Europe’ amid warming ties

Volodymyr Zelensky has restated Ukraine’s position supporting the unity of China and Xi Jinping said China supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

www.scmp.com

Chinese aerospace company seeks US$4.5 billion from Ukraine government

Chinese company seeks US$4.5 billion in compensation over deal scuppered on national security grounds.
www.scmp.com







