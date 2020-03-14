What's new

Ukraine pays protection money to Britain

Britain Sells Ukraine 10 Second-Hand DJI Drones at Twice the Market Price😂

www.ukrinform.net

Britain transfers ten drones to Ukrainian border guards

Britain has transferred ten new DJI Mavic quadcopters of various specifications, worth over UAH 1.2 million, to the Ukrainian border guards, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service has reported. — Ukrinform.
www.ukrinform.net

Ukrainian multimedia platform for broadcasting

Britain transfers ten drones to Ukrainian border guards

Britain transfers ten drones to Ukrainian border guards
PHOTOS, VIDEO
08.07.2020 14:27

Britain has transferred ten new DJI Mavic quadcopters of various specifications, worth over UAH 1.2 million（If you buy it directly from DJI, it will be less than half of that price.）, to the Ukrainian border guards, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service has reported.
"This modern equipment, which helps us to effectively monitor the border from the air day and night, has been obtained as part of our bilateral cooperation between the administration of the State Border Guard Service and the Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Ukraine. The British side will also provide training for the staff of the State Border Guard Service in order to effectively use the equipment. Drones can record videos in a 4K format from a height of up to six kilometers. Everything that the drone 'sees' can be seen by the operator on the control monitor," the report said.



The new drones will be sent to the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. It is there that border guards – now drone operators - will learn to operate modern equipment and, in the future, learn to control a certain section of the border from the air.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are an effective tool for Ukrainian border guards, especially in difficult terrain
 
$1.6 billion, eight Large missile boats ,Displacement 380 tons，design time: 1990s,😂，High protection fees, $200 million a ship.
www.navyrecognition.com

Ukrainian Navy may receive eight British large missile boats

According to the Ukrainian newspaper "Evropeyskaya Pravda", the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has received a proposal to build eight large missile boats for the Ukrainian Navy under the British project. The first two boats are to be built in Great Britain, the remaining six - at Ukrainian...
www.navyrecognition.com
Ukrainian Navy may receive eight British large missile boats
September News 2020 Navy Naval Maritime Defense Industry
  • 08 MARCH 2021


According to the Ukrainian newspaper "Evropeyskaya Pravda", the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has received a proposal to build eight large missile boats for the Ukrainian Navy under the British project. The first two boats are to be built in Great Britain, the remaining six - at Ukrainian shipyards.
Russian Vyborg Shipyard laid the Purga ice class coastguard ship of project 23550 925 001
Large missile boat Q 04 Barzan of the Vita project of the Qatar Navy, built by the British company Vosper Thornycroft (now part of BAE Systems Corporation) in the 1990s. (Picture source: BAE Systems)
The project is to be financed through a loan of £ 1,25 billion ($ 1,6 billion), which will allegedly be provided by the UK for a period of 10 years. Also, the funds of this loan should be used to modernize the bases of the Ukrainian Navy.
The proposal was made during a visit to Kiev by British Defense Secretary Robert Ben Lobban Wallace. If agreed, the agreement could be signed during the visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the UK in October this year.
According to the newspaper "Evropeyskaya Pravda", the design of the boats should be a derivative of the Vosper Thornycroft 56m patrol craft built for Oman and Kenya, with a redesigned internal arrangement and superstructure to provide a second deck at tank level.
The overall length is 56m with waterline length, 52m. The moulded breadth is 9m and the draught amidships is 2.5m. The displacement is 380 tonnes. The freshwater capacity is 8.0 tonnes and the oil fuel capacity is 8.0 tonnes and 44 tonnes. The Vita class carries a complement of 7 officers, 12 senior ratings, 12 junior ratings and 4 trainees.
The main weapon should be the Neptune anti-ship missiles of foreign or Ukrainian production. Each boat must carry eight anti-ship missiles.
The maximum speed is 35 knots and the range is in excess of 1800nm at 12 knots.
 
