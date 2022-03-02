What's new

Ukraine orders military mobilization, bars adult male citizens from leaving country

Russia asks Ukrainian people to leave the war zone while Ukrainian government forces people stay in the war zone.​

CATHERINE GARCIA
FEBRUARY 24, 2022
Ukrainian military vehicles in Kyiv on Thursday.

Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a declaration on Thursday ordering a general military mobilization and prohibiting male citizens between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine issued a statement saying the men must stay in the country during "the period of martial law." Zelensky declared martial law shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday, giving him the ability to restrict movement.

The military mobilization will be in place for the next 90 days, and orders the "conscription of conscripts, reservists for military service, their delivery to military units and institutions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" and other state security services, CNN reports. Zelensky has called on citizens to join the fight against Russia, saying the government will issue weapons to anyone who wants them.

Zelensky says Russian missile hit site of Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center

