What's new

Ukraine is on a tear could be it's million' defense venture contract signs defense cooperation agreement with Indonesia

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,666
-7
4,257
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Ukraine, Indonesia stepping up cooperation in defense sector

04.11.2021 15:46


Ukraine and Indonesia will develop their partnership in the field of security and defense, the press service of Ukraine's state arms exporter Ukrspecexport has told Ukrinform.

According to the report, such an agreement was reached at a meeting between Vadym Nozdria, Director General of Ukrspetsexport, which is part of the state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom, and a delegation of the Indonesian Air Force that arrived in Ukraine.

Nozdria said that the Ukrainian side is ready to support the high dynamics of cooperation in the implementation of bilateral projects in the aviation industry, including the repair and modernization of equipment. According to the press service, respective contracts were signed during the meeting.
"Indonesia has been a longstanding reliable partner of Ukraine in defense cooperation, so we are interested in mutual benefits from the development of military and technical potential of our countries," he said.

The basis for the development of military and technical partnership between the two countries is the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Indonesia on cooperation in the defense sector, which outlines the general principles of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Both parties may cooperate in the field of procurement of armaments and military products as part of joint projects, production, supply of weapons and other military goods, as well as maintenance, repair and modernization of armaments.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It seems like the Ukrainians have been working nonestop and signed so many defense cooperation across the globe and increased their defense spanding greatly to meet any form of Russian hosilities in the future. At the rate Ukraine is going they would be more than a match for Russia in just few years time. The Crimea incident has lit fire on their belly... At this point Ukraine is somehow or someway involved in every single project ongoing in the world
 
Last edited:
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
973
0
914
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
It seems like the Ukrainians have been working nonestop and signed so many defense cooperation across the globe and increased their defense spanding greatly to meet any form of Russian hosilities in the future. At the rate Ukraine is going they would be more than a match for Russia in just few years time. The Crimea incident has lit fire on their belly... At this point Ukraine is somehow or someway involved in every single project ongoing in the world
Click to expand...
It is like randomly going thru the neighbourhood knocking on doors hello neighbours what are you cooking and may I join you and the answer is always the same oh' yeah pleasant to see you come on in we are cooking ''So and so'' etc etc than on to the next and the next and the next until the suburban comes to an end.

But aside from jokes Ukraine is doing great stuff as of late and have really put themselves on the map lately by simply being active. Hard not to respect patriotism that seek to defend it's domain and the motivation is there. Alot of people falsely assume Russia will have a field day here but but they don't know nothing Ukraine has many allies in the region.

Putin may have slept on Zelensky underrating him thinking he was to young etc etc but it seems like Zelensky has so far outdone him and may very well be the one who prepares for Russia's eventual change and overcoming them. ''He may have out played the chess-master and may even checkmate him at the endgame''

The tension between this two man is also off the roof.


 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,666
-7
4,257
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
That last photo cracked me up and i guess the organizer which may have been France has set that photo up French folks are always weird..

The photo looks like a western before each going to his corner and pulling the tricker like the begining of a gun duel
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
973
0
914
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
That last photo cracked me up and i guess the organizer which may have been France has set that photo up French folks are always weird..

The photo looks like a western before each going to his corner and pulling the tricker like the begining of a gun duel
Click to expand...
Exactly that is why I posted there was undertone gunslinger vibe I couldn't refrain from it. You can make a low-budget poster out of it and write above it coming to theaters near you soon
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom