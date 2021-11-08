Ukraine is on a tear could be it's million' defense venture contract signs defense cooperation agreement with Indonesia

Ukraine, Indonesia stepping up cooperation in defense sector

04.11.2021 15:46Ukraine and Indonesia will develop their partnership in the field of security and defense, the press service of Ukraine's state arms exporter Ukrspecexport has told Ukrinform.According to the report, such an agreement was reached at a meeting between Vadym Nozdria, Director General of Ukrspetsexport, which is part of the state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom, and a delegation of the Indonesian Air Force that arrived in Ukraine.Nozdria said that the Ukrainian side is ready to support the high dynamics of cooperation in the implementation of bilateral projects in the aviation industry, including the repair and modernization of equipment. According to the press service, respective contracts were signed during the meeting."Indonesia has been a longstanding reliable partner of Ukraine in defense cooperation, so we are interested in mutual benefits from the development of military and technical potential of our countries," he said.The basis for the development of military and technical partnership between the two countries is the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Indonesia on cooperation in the defense sector, which outlines the general principles of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.Both parties may cooperate in the field of procurement of armaments and military products as part of joint projects, production, supply of weapons and other military goods, as well as maintenance, repair and modernization of armaments.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------It seems like the Ukrainians have been working nonestop and signed so many defense cooperation across the globe and increased their defense spanding greatly to meet any form of Russian hosilities in the future. At the rate Ukraine is going they would be more than a match for Russia in just few years time. The Crimea incident has lit fire on their belly... At this point Ukraine is somehow or someway involved in every single project ongoing in the world