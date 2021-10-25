What's new

Ukraine is about to be added to NATO as the recent NATO meeting resulted in no vetoes against them and what this means

This changes the dynamics in the Ukraine-Russia game and also NATO-Russo dynamics.

Volodymyr Zelensky doesn't mind seeing the end of Russia as an state. If he joins NATO he will gain advantage over Russia and any spill over will get NATO involved meaning this could threatened Russia's existence as an state down the line hence Russia sees this turning point as the corner stone of history or rather flipping of a new page and chapter where Russia becomes the hunted.

Zelensky has entered into military production cooperation with over dozens of nations and they have expaned military production like no other country in Europe now. Ukraine is aggressively building up it's armed forces after since the humiliation of the Crimea incident weighes heavy on their minds hence there is no lack of motivations or developments within the Ukrainian ranks. If somehow this saga ends with a NATO-Russo confrontation this would be the best possible outcome for Ukraine and they don't mind at all such end game. This also means the US kinda know that regardless of what they do Russia will be the head of the enemy camp and there is collision course so might aswell add Ukraine because Russia is definitely not a neutral element as per say and there is nothing to see there. Ukraine is a major asset to NATO bulking the alliance and their recent aggressive build-up only strengthens them. They couldn't just leave an asset like Ukraine just laying around without picking it up and adding it to the alliance cart.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (21 October) that the Western-backed military development of Ukraine posed a serious threat to Russia, two days after the US defense secretary staged a show of support for Kyiv and encouraged its aspiration to join NATO.

Putin told a group of journalists and Russia experts that Tuesday’s visit to Ukraine by Lloyd Austin, in which he said no third country had the right to veto its hoped-for NATO membership, had effectively paved the way for Kyiv to join.

Whether it did or not, Putin said, Russia’s interests were targeted.

“Formal membership (of Ukraine) in NATO may not take place, but it is not necessary to be a NATO member to deploy American, British military infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine”, Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club, according to an official transcript. “And this really poses a threat to Russia. We are aware of that.”

The United States has been Ukraine’s most powerful backer since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of a war the same year between Russian separatists and government forces in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

The Kremlin chief has consistently made clear that NATO membership for Ukraine – which shares close ties with Russia going back to ancient times – would be a red line for Moscow.

Russia this week effectively severed diplomatic relations with NATO after the alliance kicked out eight members of its mission there for alleged spying. NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts.

Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia

President Vladimir Putin said that the Western-backed military development of Ukraine posed a serious threat to Russia, two days after the US defense secretary staged a show of support for Kyiv and encouraged its aspiration to join NATO.
Now Russia will be very scared to attack Ukraine, just like Talibans were scared of 40 nation strong NATO
 
Ukraine used to be 2nd most powerful country in USSR and is former Kievan Rus capital of Rus. If I were Putin I'd be crappy my pants right about now.
 
WW3 YOU DUMB MUTHAFCKS, a stupid decision if if comes about, but I don't give a fck, I got my Harem (diverse beautiful chicks) my nuclear bunker, and enough food and supplies to repopulate the planet LoL.
 
