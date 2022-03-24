UKRAINE INVASION: Exporters trying to ship to Russia via third countries

Exporters trying to ship to Russia via third countries Bangladeshi exporters are now trying to send goods to Russia through third countries as big shipping companies have stopped shipping to the world’s largest country due to its invasion of Ukraine. Sixty-eight containers of garment items were shipped to Russia from the Chattogram port via Poland...

24 Mar 2022 00:00:00‍Saleh Noman

Bangladeshi exporters are now trying to send goods to Russia through third countries as big shipping companies have stopped shipping to the world's largest country due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Sixty-eight containers of garment items were shipped to Russia from the Chattogram port via Poland last week and many more consignments would be similarly exported, sources said.

At the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, 166 export containers were stuck at various inland container depots (ICDs).

"Among those stuck in our ICD were 68 containers of garment items. Those were later sent to Poland. The goods will be transported to Russia from there by road," ‍said Dous Mohammed, general manager of Portlink ICD.

He said the products would take 40 days to reach St Petersburg from Bangladesh via Poland.

At least 16 more containers of jute yarn at Portlink ICD are waiting to be exported to Russia soon. 110 containers in various ICDs will be shipped soon as well.

Kabir Ahamed, chairman of Conveyor Group, told The Business Post they were looking for different ways to send goods to Russia.

He said the products would be sent via countries that have road links with Russia. "In the meantime, the route chosen by the buyers will be the main one for shipping."

As several Russian banks have been banned from using SWIFT, many garment exporters are not receiving export receipts. Major shipping companies across the globe, including Mediterranean Shipping Company Rus, Ocean Network Express, Hapag-Lloyd, and Maersk Line, have halted shipping to Russia since March 1. Also, other shipping companies are reluctant to book Russia-bound consignments due to payment system complications.

Syed Nazrul Islam, vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said only a small amount of products had been shipped to Russia via third countries, but it was not yet clear whether those had reached the buyers properly.

The Russia-Ukraine war had left many garment factory owners in a quandary due to the Western sanctions on Russia, he said. "We are trying to determine the volume of goods that are stuck in ICDs and also how to export those."

Bangladeshi manufacturers exported garment items worth $593 million to Russia in the 2020-21 fiscal year.