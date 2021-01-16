What's new

Ukraine in talks to buy 5.56mm assault rifles

Zarvan

Zarvan

Ukrainian Armed Forces are in advanced talks with an unnamed European defense contractor about a possible purchase of a batch of 5.56mm caliber assault rifles, according to a source in the Czech defense industry.

Ukrainian Army reportedly looks to buy modern assault rifles chambered for NATO 5.56x45mm ammunition with the possibility of further licensed production in Ukraine along with a line for the production of ammunition.

The possible deal, which covers a batch of 5.56x45mm caliber weapons (rifles on AR-15 platform), has an estimated value of $2 million.


The assault rifle will weigh 3.26kg and integrates a removable carrying handle and rail mounting for installing optical sights and other auxiliary devices according to customer needs.

The modular design makes it easy to replace various components: butt, handguard, pistol grip and other attachments, thus adjusting the rifle for ease of use.

It was expected that the NATO standard rifle will completely replace the Kalashnikov AK family of rifles that currently in service of the Ukrainian Army.

Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

Ukrainian AR rifles are doing rounds in our local market, being sold at same price as US counterparts while Ukraine itself is importing the AR rifles :D
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

Foxtrot Alpha said:
...while Ukraine itself is importing the AR rifles :D
They're hoping that by having close relations with the US, they might get the nod to get their foot in the door of the EU.

Chances are slim to none, but they'll give it a shot.

Next thing you know, they'll be placing an order for US-made Fighter Jets just to get a rise out of Russia.
 
That Guy

That Guy

Michael Corleone said:
What are the differences? 🤔
Materials for one thing. Military rifles tend to use material that make mil-rifles last longer, and work in harsher conditions. Another is that certain attachments are removed from civilian rifles, but not military. There is also a major difference in barrels, an example is that you can't use the military 556 bullet in a civilian AR-15 rifle, due to the danger of the rifle basically shattering/blow up, however the civilian counterpart 223 bullet can be safely used in a military M-16 rifle.

It's been a long time since I researched the topic, so if anyone reading this wants to correct me, feel free.

On a side note, 6.8 seems to be the future for NATO and western allied countries. I'm surprised by Ukraine's decision to abandon the 7.62. 5.56 is not an effective counter to Russian body armor, which is why the US is looking at a larger calibre in the first place.
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

That Guy said:
On a side note, 6.8 seems to be the future for NATO and western allied countries. I'm surprised by Ukraine's decision to abandon the 7.62. 5.56 is not an effective counter to Russian body armor, which is why the US is looking at a larger calibre in the first place
It will fizzle out just like their tank upgrades. Half their reserves are stored in open air valleys surrounded by walls. Rusting away
Same with the airforce, pouring money and struggling to keep the current fleet active while also having a mig 29 based fighter in development.
 
CodeforFood

CodeforFood

That Guy said:
Materials for one thing. Military rifles tend to use material that make mil-rifles last longer, and work in harsher conditions. Another is that certain attachments are removed from civilian rifles, but not military. There is also a major difference in barrels, an example is that you can't use the military 556 bullet in a civilian AR-15 rifle, due to the danger of the rifle basically shattering/blow up, however the civilian counterpart 223 bullet can be safely used in a military M-16 rifle.

It's been a long time since I researched the topic, so if anyone reading this wants to correct me, feel free.

On a side note, 6.8 seems to be the future for NATO and western allied countries. I'm surprised by Ukraine's decision to abandon the 7.62. 5.56 is not an effective counter to Russian body armor, which is why the US is looking at a larger calibre in the first place.
Thats not true. most of the commercial ar15 rifles also offer mil spec option with the difference that they are not auto.
 
