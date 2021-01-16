Ukraine in talks to buy 5.56mm assault rifles

Materials for one thing. Military rifles tend to use material that make mil-rifles last longer, and work in harsher conditions. Another is that certain attachments are removed from civilian rifles, but not military. There is also a major difference in barrels, an example is that you can't use the military 556 bullet in a civilian AR-15 rifle, due to the danger of the rifle basically shattering/blow up, however the civilian counterpart 223 bullet can be safely used in a military M-16 rifle.It's been a long time since I researched the topic, so if anyone reading this wants to correct me, feel free.On a side note, 6.8 seems to be the future for NATO and western allied countries. I'm surprised by Ukraine's decision to abandon the 7.62. 5.56 is not an effective counter to Russian body armor, which is why the US is looking at a larger calibre in the first place.