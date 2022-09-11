What's new

Ukraine has retaken 1,000 square kilometres in a week - Zelensky

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,955
19
26,131
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1662920993977.png

Ukraine says it has retaken more than 1,000 sq km (385 sq miles) of territory in its south and east from Russia in the past week.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 30 settlements had been "liberated" in the Kharkiv region.
Russia's top occupation official in Kharkiv region conceded Ukrainian forces had won a "significant victory".
Vitaly Ganchev told Russian TV that the Ukrainians had broken through the Russian defence line.
He said civilians were being evacuated from Kupiansk, one of the most important urban centres in the Russian-held part of Kharkiv, and two other towns.
According to analysis by the Institute for the Study of War think tank, Kyiv's troops are now just 15km (9 miles) from Kupiansk, home to an essential railway junction that Moscow has been using to supply its troops on the battlefield.
Russia is believed to be sending reinforcements to the region by road and by air, using giant Mi-26 transport helicopters, each capable of carrying 80 soldiers.
In a separate Facebook post Ukraine's army said that in three days troops had advanced 50km (30 miles). If verified, that would mark the fastest movement of the front line since the rapid retreat of Russian forces from positions around the capital, Kyiv, in March.
The offensive south-east of Kharkiv would also bring Ukraine's troops closer to the eastern region of Donetsk, over which Russia has maintained substantial military control since the war began six months ago.
Mr Ganchev also denied that Ukrainian forces had recaptured the town of Balakliya despite a video appearing to show Ukrainian soldiers there.
The BBC has not been able to confirm who has control of the city, but verified social media posts show Ukrainian flags flying from administrative buildings in the city's centre on Thursday.
Map showing east Ukraine. 29 Aug

1px transparent line

While Ukraine claims to have advanced its troops in some parts of the country, in other areas there have been reports of renewed Russian aerial attacks.
On Friday the governor of Ukraine's north-eastern Sumy region Dmytro Zhvytskyi said a Russian air strike had "destroyed" a hospital, wounding multiple people.
The BBC has not been able to verify the report.
www.bbc.co.uk

Ukraine has retaken 1,000 square kilometres in a week - Zelensky

Kyiv says a lightning counter-offensive has recaptured vast swathes of territory in its south and east.
www.bbc.co.uk
 
Baba_Yaga

Baba_Yaga

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2020
826
-18
867
Country
India
Location
Canada
This comedian has destroyed his country. Hiding out in his comfortable bunker, he comes out every other day on twitter asking young Ukrainians to die fighting for him. A real keyboard warrior and poster boy for the west. It was indeed brave of him not to flee when Russian forces were outside Kyiv, but tbh he wasnt in any real danger, no way Russian forces would have risked killing him and getting worldwide condemnation. But the problem is that all western media has elevated him to the status of a messaiah, even though he has done jackshit except great pubic relations and asking other young ukrainians to die on twiter, you have fools on linkedin crying praise for him comparing him to rambo and what not. This guy could have prevented the war and devastation of his country by just saying a single line - Ukraine will not join Nato. May no country get such an idiot for a leader.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US now estimates Russia has suffered 75,000 casualties in Ukraine
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
Piotr
Zelensky’s Adviser: ‘There Are No Normal People In Ukraine. They Are Stupid, Brainless, Manipulated’
Replies
5
Views
371
Broccoli
Broccoli
Muhammed45
Ukraine's Zelensky shares image of soldier with Nazi insignia
Replies
7
Views
573
jamahir
jamahir
F-22Raptor
Road to war: U.S. struggled to convince allies, and Zelensky, of risk of invasion
Replies
1
Views
264
Menthol
Menthol
F-22Raptor
Battle for Kyiv: Ukrainian valor, Russian blunders combined to save the capital
Replies
1
Views
172
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom