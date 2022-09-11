Ukraine has retaken 1,000 square kilometres in a week - Zelensky

This comedian has destroyed his country. Hiding out in his comfortable bunker, he comes out every other day on twitter asking young Ukrainians to die fighting for him. A real keyboard warrior and poster boy for the west. It was indeed brave of him not to flee when Russian forces were outside Kyiv, but tbh he wasnt in any real danger, no way Russian forces would have risked killing him and getting worldwide condemnation. But the problem is that all western media has elevated him to the status of a messaiah, even though he has done jackshit except great pubic relations and asking other young ukrainians to die on twiter, you have fools on linkedin crying praise for him comparing him to rambo and what not. This guy could have prevented the war and devastation of his country by just saying a single line - Ukraine will not join Nato. May no country get such an idiot for a leader.