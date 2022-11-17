Ukraine has 'low probability' of military victory over Russia, says US general​

Ukraine has 'low probability' of military victory over Russia, says US general On a possible attack by China on Taiwan, US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley said, I think it would be unwise, it would be a political, geopolitical, a strategic mistake, similar to what the strategic mistake that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has made in Ukraine.

Washington, United States Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:14 PM(IST)Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley PhotographAFP )The senior general at the Pentagon said there was a "low probability" of Ukraine forcing Russia militarily to leave the occupied territories, including Crimea, adding that Moscow was still superior to its neighbour in terms of combat power despite suffering few setbacks in the war."The probability of a Ukrainian military victory, kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine to include... Crimea, the probability of that happening anytime soon, is not high militarily," Joint Chiefs Chair General Mark Milley told reporters on Wednesday."There may be a political solution where, politically, the Russians withdraw. That's possible," he said, adding that Russia "right now is on its back."