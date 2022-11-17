What's new

Ukraine has 'low probability' of military victory over Russia, says US general

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,197
-12
95,208
Country
China
Location
China

Ukraine has 'low probability' of military victory over Russia, says US general​

Washington, United States Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:14 PM(IST)

311415-00032nn6hc.jpg

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley Photograph:( AFP )

The senior general at the Pentagon said there was a "low probability" of Ukraine forcing Russia militarily to leave the occupied territories, including Crimea, adding that Moscow was still superior to its neighbour in terms of combat power despite suffering few setbacks in the war.

"The probability of a Ukrainian military victory, kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine to include... Crimea, the probability of that happening anytime soon, is not high militarily," Joint Chiefs Chair General Mark Milley told reporters on Wednesday.

"There may be a political solution where, politically, the Russians withdraw. That's possible," he said, adding that Russia "right now is on its back."

www.wionews.com

Ukraine has 'low probability' of military victory over Russia, says US general

On a possible attack by China on Taiwan, US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley said, I think it would be unwise, it would be a political, geopolitical, a strategic mistake, similar to what the strategic mistake that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has made in Ukraine.
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

chinasun
According to the US military chief of staff: Ukraine's victory may not be achieved militarily.
Replies
12
Views
221
8888888888888
8
S
Israel's Iron Dome won't work against Russian missiles - Ukraine's defense minister
2
Replies
16
Views
6K
BHAN85
BHAN85
F-22Raptor
Petraeus: US would destroy Russia’s troops if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
104
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
beijingwalker
China: UN's 'full attention' needed for US bioweapons in Ukraine
Replies
1
Views
133
Beidou2020
B
F-22Raptor
As Russian Losses Mount in Ukraine, Putin Gets More Involved in War Strategy
Replies
1
Views
262
Paul2
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom