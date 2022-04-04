beijingwalker
Ukraine FM Kuleba Thanks China's Wang Yi For Showing Solidarity With Civilian Victims
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and thanked him for showing solidarity with civilian victims of war.
Anurag Roushan
4th April, 2022 19:53 IST
Amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Monday, held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and thanked him for showing solidarity with civilian victims. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba stated that he along with Yi shares the conviction that ending the war against Ukraine serves the common interests of peace, global food security, and international trade. Notably, the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate even after 40 days of fighting.
Last week, China informed the European Union that it will seek peace in Ukraine "on its own terms," as the communist country, a close ally of Russia, has failed to strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang assured EU leaders at the EU-China summit that Beijing will handle the prospects of peace in Ukraine in its own way. Chinese President Xi Jinping asked the EU to treat China "independently," and also blamed Russia's war against Ukraine on US provocation. Meanwhile, the EU underscored at the virtual summit with Li and Xi that Moscow will not be allowed to avoid Western sanctions imposed in retaliation for its ruthless invasion of Ukraine.
