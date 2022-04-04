What's new

Ukraine FM Kuleba Thanks China's Wang Yi For Showing Solidarity With Civilian Victims

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,210
-5
88,732
Country
China
Location
China

Ukraine FM Kuleba Thanks China's Wang Yi For Showing Solidarity With Civilian Victims​

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and thanked him for showing solidarity with civilian victims of war.


Anurag Roushan

4th April, 2022 19:53 IST

bhzqdymqyjyvnxh9_1649079960.jpeg


Amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Monday, held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and thanked him for showing solidarity with civilian victims. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba stated that he along with Yi shares the conviction that ending the war against Ukraine serves the common interests of peace, global food security, and international trade. Notably, the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate even after 40 days of fighting.

Last week, China informed the European Union that it will seek peace in Ukraine "on its own terms," as the communist country, a close ally of Russia, has failed to strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang assured EU leaders at the EU-China summit that Beijing will handle the prospects of peace in Ukraine in its own way. Chinese President Xi Jinping asked the EU to treat China "independently," and also blamed Russia's war against Ukraine on US provocation. Meanwhile, the EU underscored at the virtual summit with Li and Xi that Moscow will not be allowed to avoid Western sanctions imposed in retaliation for its ruthless invasion of Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510940800510828550

www.republicworld.com

Ukraine FM Kuleba thanks China's Wang Yi for showing solidarity with civilian victims

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and thanked him for showing solidarity with civilian victims of war.
www.republicworld.com www.republicworld.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,210
-5
88,732
Country
China
Location
China
China also wants to see a quick end of this war, both Russia and Ukraine are China's good friends and they both have China their biggest trading partner, no one wants to see tragic civilian casualties, what China is agaisnt are Nato and US, we have nothing against Ukrainian people.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Germany Says It Won't Stop Buying Russian Energy Despite Moscow’s War in Ukraine
2
Replies
26
Views
715
gambit
gambit
beijingwalker
Chinese FM Wang Yi: China supports Hungary in pursuing an independent development path
Replies
1
Views
9
tower9
T
Zibago
UKRAINE: REFUGEES NEAR 1.5 MILLION AS RUSSIAN ASSAULT ENTERS 11TH DAY
Replies
1
Views
173
jamalpk
J
Hamartia Antidote
Chinese national wounded [by gunfire] trying to leave Ukraine, Beijing says
Replies
1
Views
239
Zsari
Zsari
Titanium100
EU's Borrell to Visit Ukraine Frontline Amid Russia Tensions
Replies
1
Views
260
Battlion25
Battlion25

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom