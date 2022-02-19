Ukraine DM: Low Probability of Major Escalation With RussiaUS continues to project imminent invasion
by Jason Ditz Posted on February 18, 2022Categories NewsTags Ukraine
Ukraine DM Oleksii Reznikov told parliament on Friday that there is a low probability of any major escalation with Russia. He added that Ukraine intelligence sees every move made in the area.
Tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border have been ongoing, with several Western nations repeatedly predicting a huge war. Ukraine has chided those nations for causing a panic.
Predictions of such a conflict go back years, and while previous Ukraine officials had similar pessimism about it, more recently officials see a lot more chance for diplomacy.
President Biden again predicted a Russian invasion Friday, noting a Russian offer to talk later this month and suggesting there’d be no point if invasion happens first. Ukraine’s own assessment is clearly far afield of America’s.
https://news.antiwar.com/2022/02/18/ukraine-dm-low-probability-of-major-escalation-with-russia/
Ukraine doesn't want to be cannon fodder of England and USA.
Meanwhile warmonger Biden:
This Time Biden "Senses" Russia Will Invade Ukraine In "Next Several Days"by Tyler Durden
Apparently undeterred after being flat out wrong on every other recent "imminent" Russian invasion of Ukraine prediction, President Joe Biden on Thursday has issued yet another timeline specific statement regarding the "when" of a Russian offensive.
He said it will happen "within the next several days". And now not not even bothering to cite US intelligence or the Pentagon (perhaps his own intel community has started distancing itself from the endless stream of false predictions?), the president said this is his "sense". According to Axios:
President Biden told reporters Thursday that his "sense" is that Russia will invade Ukraine "within the next several days," as troops and supplies continue to arrive at the border and international monitors report shelling across the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.
Biden previously relying on his "senses".
(...)
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/time-biden-senses-russia-invade-ukraine-next-several-days
USA and England want war in Europe.