Ukraine develops multi-mission radar ..in partnership with Saudi Arabia

Saudi GAMI, Ukraine and radar systems

Reminder..3 months agoGovernor of the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Ahmad Al-Ohali is said to have discussed a number of strategic projects with the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleg Urusky, on the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition & Conference (IDEX 2021) which was held (21-25/2/21) in Abu Dhabi.Meanwhile, there is talk of efforts by the Saudi Ministry of Defense to expand its partnership with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, through the conclusion of agreements for the transfer of technologies used in the production of different types of radars.