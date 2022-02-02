What's new

Ukraine Delivers First Upgraded IL-78 To The PAF

In Ukraine, completed the repair of the Pakistani Air Force IL-78 aerial refueling tanker​

1643839051091.png

IL-78 of the Pakistan Air Force on the territory of the Nikolaev Aircraft Repair Plant SE. Photo: Ukrspetsexport SE

Specialists of the Nikolaev Aircraft Repair Plan SE have completed the major overhaul and modernization of the aerial refueling tanker IL-78 of the Pakistan Air Force.

The press service of the Ukrspetsexport SE informed.

The work has been successfully fulfilled within the framework of a multi-million contract concluded between the state-owned enterprise Ukrspetsexport and the Procurement Office of the Pakistan Air Force in June 2020.


The Ukrspetsexport company won the tender for the repair of the Pakistani “air tanker” with the option to conclude additional contracts in the future.

Litak-zapravnyk-Yl-78-Povitryanyh-syl-Pakystanu-zlitaye-z-aerodromu-u-Mykolayevi.jpg
IL-78 of the Pakistan Air Force takes off from the airport in Mykolaiv Photo: Ukrspetsexport SE
The recently restored and upgraded aircraft was transferred to the Pakistan Air Force and went to the base.

“The successful implementation of this contract is another confirmation of the high level of cooperation between Ukraine and Pakistan in the field of military-technical cooperation. We do not put an end to it, because we still have many joint projects ahead. And not only in the aviation industry,” – the Deputy Director General, the Ukrspetsexport SE, Artur Maksimov said.

The Ukrspetsexport called this event an important stage of cooperation with Pakistani partners.


According to Ukrspetsexport, more than ten export contracts over $150 million are currently being worked out in the armored industry alone.

“Further deepening of Ukrainian-Pakistani cooperation in the military-technical direction helps to strengthen not only the defense capability of our countries, but also fraternal relations between Ukraine and Pakistan,” – Artur Maximov said.

In June 2021 the General Director of the Ukrspetsexport SE Vadim Nozdrya within the framework of the international specialized exhibition Arms and Security, signed with the Pakistani side another contract for the modernization and repair of another IL-78 aerial refueling tanker of the Pakistan Air Force.

Іл-78 ВПС Пакистану
IL-78 of the Pakistan Air Force Photo: Wikipedia/Václav Paluzga

The Ilyushin Il-78 (NATO reporting name Midas) is developed and designed for refueling military aircraft in the air. It can also be used as a military transport aircraft.

During 2009-2012, four similar aircraft were delivered to Pakistan by Ukraine.

1643839392978.png
 
Any comments about upgrades? I see some new on airframe and the self protection/sensors as well.
 
any change on this engines ? they are too loud

also the cock-pit is straight from the 1950s all analogue
 
