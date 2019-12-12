Ukraine Defence Ministry reveals the weapon systems for MILGEM-class corvettes

Source: https://navalpost.com/ukraine-milgem-class-corvettes/
Turkish Navy image
According to Radio Svoboda, a Ukrainian news portal, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has provided the armament list for its future ADA-class corvettes.
Turkey has begun construction on the first Ada-class corvette for Ukraine, as part of a defence industry cooperation agreement signed between Turkey and Ukraine in November 2020. Ukrainian President Zelensky announced the start of construction and stated that the first corvette will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2023.
The configuration of the ship was a matter of curiosity. As previously reported by Naval Post, the first corvette is scheduled to be built in Turkey, with the ladder being built by Ukraine’s OKEAN shipyard.
Turkish Navy’s Tcg Kinaliada Launching Atmaca Asm
As the primary strike system, the corvettes will be outfitted with Harpoon anti-ship missiles. Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister stated that they are considering the indigenous Neptune ASM, as well as Harpoon, Atmaca, and Naval Strike Missile. Harpoon is an unexpected choice.
The officials also revealed that MBDA’s VL-MICA NG would be launched from a vertical launching system. The primary gun of the corvettes will be OtoMelara’s 76 mm SR.
Vl-Mica Missile System (Mbda Image)
The ships will also be fitted with 324 mm MU-90 Impact torpedoes, Rheinmetall Oerlikon Millennium Gun as the close-in weapon system, and Asesan’s 12.7 mm STAMP guns.
The Ministry of Defense also revealed why the corvette for Ukraine began building in 2021, despite the fact that the Navy’s strategy calls for ships of this class to enter the army no sooner than 2025-2030.
“According to international experience, these class ships take 3-6 years to build and another 1-2 years or more to master as a fighting system. As a result, the first ship’s maximum capacity isn’t expected until 2026. In light of the foregoing, and in accordance with Navy Strategy, the first ship of this class was launched in the first stage, in order to secure the delivery of corvettes in the second stage (2025-2030 – ed.).” the officials stated.
Check out Naval Library App to find out more about the specifications of the ADA-class corvetes.
Turkish Navy image
