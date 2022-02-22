What's new

Ukraine crisis: replacing Russian gas to Europe 'almost impossible', Qatar warns

Ukraine crisis: replacing Russian gas to Europe ‘almost impossible’, Qatar warns​


Neither Qatar nor any other single country has the capacity to replace Russian gas supplies to Europe with liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the event of disruption due to a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Qatar’s energy minister said on Tuesday.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin formally recognised the independence of the two regions in eastern Ukraine. The sanctions could affect the Russian flow of gas into Europe.

“Russia [provides] I think 30-40 per cent of the supply to Europe. There is no single country that can replace that kind of volume, there isn’t the capacity to do that from LNG,” minister Saad al-Kaabi told reporters at a gas conference in Doha.

“Most of the LNG are tied to long-term contracts and destinations that are very clear. So, to replace that sum of volume that quickly is almost impossible.”

Qatar, one of the world’s top LNG producers, has recently been approached by the United States to re-route gas supplies to Europe in case Russia attacks Ukraine and the United States imposes sanctions on Moscow.

It has most of its volumes locked up under long-term contracts mostly to Asian buyers but also sends cargoes to Europe.

Kaabi said that for Qatar the amount of divertible contracts that can be shipped to Europe is only 10-15 per cent.

“It’s not that something is not contracted, the question is, is it divertible or not? And the majority is tied up to long-term contracts. The divertible volume is probably 10-15 per cent,” he said.

Europe’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals have limited available capacity to absorb extra supply from the United States or other major producers in the event gas from Russia is disrupted if it invades Ukraine.

www.scmp.com

Qatar warns it can’t fill breach if Russian gas supplies to Europe cut

An estimated 30-40 per cent of Europe’s gas comes from Russia, an amount that Qatar’s energy minister said would be ‘almost impossible’ to replace quickly if conflict in Ukraine disrupts supplies.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 

