The NSDC Secretary reminded that last year, the mass production of the “Vilkha” missile system was launched; the system was put on armament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, “its missiles hit the target precisely at a distance of 70 km ”.









“But our designers and manufacturers continued to work on the further improvement of missilery, and very important tests of the modernized “Vilkha-M” system, with its new missiles striking at a distance of 130 km , have been carried out today”.

