Ukraine can't win and I'm not going to bet my money on the losing side

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Canada
Canada
Ukraine population 34 million. Russia population 148 million. Rebel population 6 million. There is no way Ukraine can win. Hell, even the Scots were scared shitless when they were out numbered 3 to 1 by the English.


