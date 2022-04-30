What's new

Ukraine cannot take back eastern Ukraine (the part east of Dnipr) and here's why

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
21,879
-48
10,211
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1. Ukraine population less than 40 million. Russia population 150 million. That's massive out numbering. In battle of Sterling the Scots were already scared shitless when English outnumbered them 3 to 1 (maybe more).

www.nbcnews.com

What a 11.4 million Ukraine refugee exodus looks like, in maps

In the six weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, over 4 million people have left their homes by train, bus and car, on their way to seven countries. More than 7 million people have fled to another part of the country. See the different paths taken in our interactive.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com


2. Ukraine has no technology. Russia has high tech military gear. This is like aliens like tripods in War Of The Worlds. Tech is what wins wars these days.



3. Dnipr river is the widest river in Europe. No bridge. No cross. Unless Ukrainian tanks can swim. They ain't gonna get from western Ukraine to eastern Ukraine where they are needed for battles.

en.wikipedia.org

Dnieper - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org






@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
Russians to soon obtain the latest M777 howitzers by capturing them in eastern Ukraine
Replies
13
Views
312
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Tai Hai Chen
Governor of Primosky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako visits frontline invasion troops in eastern Ukraine
Replies
2
Views
105
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Russia's deadly KUB-BLA ground attack plane make combat debut in eastern Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
199
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Ukraine experiencing severe fuel shortage as Russia continues to cruise missile every oil refinery and fuel storage depot
Replies
5
Views
138
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Kh-35U land attack stand off missiles range 250+ km makes combat debut in Russian invasion of Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
374
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom