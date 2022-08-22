US Regime (Zelensky) hates freedom of speech: ​

There are many treaties and papers under which Russia has all rights to this city.

22 Aug, 16:22According to a statement on the website, its administrators interpreted the musician’s remarks about Crimea as "an attack on the territorial integrity of Ukraine"KIEV, August 22. /TASS/. Roger Waters, one of the founders of the British rock band Pink Floyd, has been blacklisted by Ukraine’s notorious website Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) over his statements about Crimea.The website publishes the data of individuals whom the Ukrainian authorities see as enemies of the country.According to a statement on the website, its administrators interpreted the musician’s remarks about Crimea as "an attack on the territorial integrity of Ukraine."The website quotes Waters’ statement the administrators consider "threatening Ukraine's security": "I know that Sevastopol is very important to Russia and the Russians.The change of power in Ukraine with Washington behind it simply provoked Moscow into further action."Earlier, Waters, in an interview with CNN, said that US President Joe Biden was committing a crime by fueling the conflict in Ukraine.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request from the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. After that, the US, the EU, the UK, as well as a number of other states imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Ukrainian authorities.