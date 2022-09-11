Ukraine begins Special Military Operation to demilitarize Russia after taking back Crimea and Donbas

kankan326 said: History won't end in this week. That's why I said wait and see Click to expand...

This war is not started 5 days ago, it started 7 months ago.If Russia can do anything, they would have already been able to do it by now.Again, I will forgive your ignorant on military issue, but if you have any military knowledge, you will know losing Izyum and Kupiansk is highly likely no turning back, because that mean for Russia to support their entire effort in the East, they will need to build a Railway Network system in Rostov by Winter, which is less than a month away. Otherwise any troop left East of Izyum will be out of supplies and freeze during the winter.You don't really know how significant Russia loss in this counter offensive. It would be lucky if they can hold on to Crimea by the end of this year...