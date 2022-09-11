What's new

Ukraine begins Special Military Operation to demilitarize Russia after taking back Crimea and Donbas

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568905742781976576

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568905745453785088








I have been saying this for months now.

Russia will lose this war and get balkanized.

Eastern Russia has been promised to China.
 
Repelling a Russian invasion is one thing, but attacking Russia itself is another. Russia has massive strategic depth compared to Ukraine. They should just stop at taking Donbass and Crimea.
The topic itself is nuts and the response is also nuts.

Unless you want to eat nuke, China or Ukraine will not be able to take anything from Russia.

It's one thing they come to you and you defeat them, it's another thing you go to them and hope to take something from them...
 
Ukraines not going to invade Russia, nor need to. They don’t have the capability anyway.
 
You guys celebrate too early. No. Ukraine will not take back the land occupied by Russia. Wait and see.
 
Well, this is what they are doing, and what they have done at the moment. They liberated 3000 sq kilometers of land from Russia invader....

That's why it was called "Liberation".
 
Why not? Might as well. If Ukraine don't take Moscow, the war will never finish.

But they have not been able to take back a major city, such as Kherson. And with a population of 36 million compared to Russia's 147 million, it's going to be an uphill battle as they approach the Russian border.

Crimea is a province of Russia. Attacking Crimea = attacking Moscow.
 
This war is not started 5 days ago, it started 7 months ago.

If Russia can do anything, they would have already been able to do it by now.

Again, I will forgive your ignorant on military issue, but if you have any military knowledge, you will know losing Izyum and Kupiansk is highly likely no turning back, because that mean for Russia to support their entire effort in the East, they will need to build a Railway Network system in Rostov by Winter, which is less than a month away. Otherwise any troop left East of Izyum will be out of supplies and freeze during the winter.

You don't really know how significant Russia loss in this counter offensive. It would be lucky if they can hold on to Crimea by the end of this year...
 

