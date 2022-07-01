Ukraine asks Turkey to stop and seize Russian ship with Ukrainian grain

Ukraine has asked Turkey to stop and seize the Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy, which is carrying grain it received from the Russian-held port of Berdyansk, according to a Ukrainian official and a document obtained by Reuters.
Official of Ukrainian Foreign Ministry , citing information received from the country's merchant shipping services, said the Zhibek Zholy had loaded about 4,500 tons of grain from Berdyansk, a city owned by Ukraine.
In a letter dated June 30 and addressed to Turkey's Ministry of Justice, Ukraine's general prosecutor's office also claims that Zhibek Zholy is involved in "illegal export of Ukrainian grain" from Berdyansk to Karasu Turkey. In this letter it is stated that the cargo reaches 7,000 tons of cargo, an amount greater than that stated by the official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Official of Ukrainian Foreign Ministry , citing information received from the country's merchant shipping services, said the Zhibek Zholy had loaded about 4,500 tons of grain from Berdyansk, a city owned by Ukraine.
In a letter dated June 30 and addressed to Turkey's Ministry of Justice, Ukraine's general prosecutor's office also claims that Zhibek Zholy is involved in "illegal export of Ukrainian grain" from Berdyansk to Karasu Turkey. In this letter it is stated that the cargo reaches 7,000 tons of cargo, an amount greater than that stated by the official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ουκρανία: Ζητά από την Τουρκία να σταματήσει ρωσικό πλοίο με ουκρανικά σιτηρά - Πτήση & Διάστημα
Η Ουκρανία ζήτησε από την Τουρκία να σταματήσει και να συλλάβει το υπό ρωσική σημαία φορτηγό πλοίο Zhibek Zholy, το οποίο μεταφέρει σιτηρά που παρέλαβε από το κατεχόμενο από τους Ρώσους λιμάνι του Μπερντιάνσκ, σύμφωνα με έναν Ουκρανό αξιωματούχο και ένα έγγραφο που περιήλθε στην κατοχή του...
www.ptisidiastima.com