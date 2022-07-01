Ukraine asks Turkey to stop and seize Russian ship with Ukrainian grain

which is carrying grain it received from the Russian-held port of Berdyansk

Ουκρανία: Ζητά από την Τουρκία να σταματήσει ρωσικό πλοίο με ουκρανικά σιτηρά - Πτήση & Διάστημα Η Ουκρανία ζήτησε από την Τουρκία να σταματήσει και να συλλάβει το υπό ρωσική σημαία φορτηγό πλοίο Zhibek Zholy, το οποίο μεταφέρει σιτηρά που παρέλαβε από το κατεχόμενο από τους Ρώσους λιμάνι του Μπερντιάνσκ, σύμφωνα με έναν Ουκρανό αξιωματούχο και ένα έγγραφο που περιήλθε στην κατοχή του...

Ukraine has asked Turkey to stop and seize the, according to a Ukrainian official and a document obtainedOfficial of Ukrainian Foreign Ministry , citing information received from the country's merchant shipping services, said the Zhibek ZholyIn a letter dated June 30 and addressed to Turkey's Ministry of Justice, Ukraine's general prosecutor's office also claims that Zhibek Zholy. In this letter it is stated that the cargo reaches 7,000 tons of cargo, an amount greater than that stated by the official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.