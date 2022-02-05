Ukraine and Turkey have signed a Free Trade Agreement

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkey Mehmet Muş have signed a Free Trade Agreement.The document was inked on February 3 in Kyiv in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."The agreement will have an overall positive effect on the economies of Ukraine and Turkey and is mutually beneficial for our countries. In the industries that will work for export, new jobs will be created, value added will be generated, taxes will be paid. Ukrainian exporters will save about $370 million annually on customs duties. According to preliminary forecasts, the deal will provide an additional 2.2% of our country's GDP and up to 2.6% of household income annually," said Denys Shmyhal.The Prime Minister of Ukraine noted that the agreement would allow for increasing trade with Turkey from $7.5 billion to $10 billion in 5 years. Also, thanks to today's signing, all the friendly countries of the Black Sea basin - Georgia, Moldova, Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine - will be united by free trade agreements with common rules.In addition, Ukraine and Turkey signed a number of other documents:• Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Youth Policy inked by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and the Minister for Youth and Sports of the Republic of Turkey Mehmet M. Kasapoğlu.• Memorandum of Understanding on Technical Cooperation between the State Tax Service of Ukraine and the Revenue Administration of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Turkey inked by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.• Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of a Joint Customs Council between the State Customs Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Turkey concluded by acting Chairman of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Viacheslav Demchenko and Deputy Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Tuzcu.• Action plan between the State Customs Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Turkey on mutual recognition of programs of authorized economic operators concluded by acting Chairman of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Viacheslav Demchenko and Deputy Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Tuzcu.• Protocol between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey amending the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on Law Enforcement Cooperation of 4 December 2009 inked by Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky and Minister of Interior of the Republic of Turkey Süleyman Soylu.• Memorandum of Understanding between the State Enterprise Ukrainian Scientific Research and Training Center for Standardization, Certification and Quality Problems and the Turkish Standards Institution inked by Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey Mustafa Varank.• Framework Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on Cooperation in High Technologies, Aviation and Space was signed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov and the Minister of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Varank.