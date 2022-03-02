Ukraine ambassador says Russian attack similar to Mughal invasion

"Like Massacre Of Rajputs By Mughals": Ukraine Envoy On Russia Invasion Ukraine on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student during intense shelling in the city of Kharkiv and renewed appeals to world leaders to use their resources against President Vladimir Putin to force him to stop the Russian aggression.

Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha thanked India for extending humanitarian aid to his country, adding that the first plane carrying the relief materials is expected to land in Poland tonight.Ukraine on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student during intense shelling in the city of Kharkiv and renewed appeals to world leaders to use their resources against President Vladimir Putin to force him to stop the Russian aggression.Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha also thanked India for extending humanitarian aid to his country, adding that the first plane carrying the relief materials is expected to land in Poland tonight.The ambassador also sought to compare the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the "massacre by Mughals against Rajputs".