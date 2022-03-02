What's new

Ukraine ambassador says Russian attack similar to Mughal invasion

Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha thanked India for extending humanitarian aid to his country, adding that the first plane carrying the relief materials is expected to land in Poland tonight.
Ukraine on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student during intense shelling in the city of Kharkiv and renewed appeals to world leaders to use their resources against President Vladimir Putin to force him to stop the Russian aggression.
Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha also thanked India for extending humanitarian aid to his country, adding that the first plane carrying the relief materials is expected to land in Poland tonight.

The ambassador also sought to compare the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the "massacre by Mughals against Rajputs".

www.google.com

"Like Massacre Of Rajputs By Mughals": Ukraine Envoy On Russia Invasion

But little does he know that Mughals came, conquered and stayed there for more than 300 years. So does that mean Russia will conquer it and will stay there for 300 years?
 
Phull sapporrt :lol:
Now way mughals can be compared with Russia. Russia is not at all an invader. Russia was there for almost 1000 years. Same Slavic people,same land,same culture , language and religion. It's the US,NATO and their evil neo Nazi ideology which is the real invader.
This aid from India will definitely make Russia angry and anti indian.
 

