Ukraine: AGM-88 HARM Fired From Mig-29 Fulcrum

Wow, let us all masturbate to it. A Mig-29 fired a slow speed anti radiation missile, made in da usa.



How many has hit something? How many fall out of the sky, because the yanks delivered old, half rotten missiles? How many got shot down, because this slow speed anti radiation missiles are slower than a standard Russian target drone, based on the Osa SAM? And has a bigger RCS?



All this thing don't even remotely matter, what matters is to use western weapons. It is like a sexual fetish and a new religion or cargo cult at the same time. You can even use it as a name for your children: Javelina.