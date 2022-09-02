Ukraine: AGM-88 HARM Fired From Mig-29 Fulcrum

Apparently there's a video of Ukrainian Mig-29 firing an AGM-88 anti radiation missile for SEAD purposes.
Somehow they figured it out. Last Picture shows some sort of tablet interface, maybe that's how pilot controls the HARM.
Gentlemen it can be done.
Nonetheless ghetto af, strapping a garmin to Fulcrum.
This opens up gateway to new possibilities for many around the world.
