Ukraine: AGM-88 HARM Fired From Mig-29 Fulcrum

Apparently there's a video of Ukrainian Mig-29 firing an AGM-88 anti radiation missile for SEAD purposes.

Somehow they figured it out. Last Picture shows some sort of tablet interface, maybe that's how pilot controls the HARM.

Gentlemen it can be done.

Nonetheless ghetto af, strapping a garmin to Fulcrum.
302049695_3027736490706353_4757411167770098586_n.jpg
303862728_3035612686698507_4675021819227385303_n.jpg
302202947_100692052773563_6439792096760250264_n.jpg



This opens up gateway to new possibilities for many around the world.
 
Wow, let us all masturbate to it. A Mig-29 fired a slow speed anti radiation missile, made in da usa.

How many has hit something? How many fall out of the sky, because the yanks delivered old, half rotten missiles? How many got shot down, because this slow speed anti radiation missiles are slower than a standard Russian target drone, based on the Osa SAM? And has a bigger RCS?

All this thing don't even remotely matter, what matters is to use western weapons. It is like a sexual fetish and a new religion or cargo cult at the same time. You can even use it as a name for your children: Javelina.
 
Video of Ukrainian Mig-29 firing an AGM-88. No i didn't added the music

Okay Nerd 🤓
 

