What's new

Ukraine Adopts Snipex T-Rex & Alligator Anti-Materiel Rifles

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
50,887
82
56,545
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Snipex T-REX 14.5 and Snipex ALLIGATOR 14.5 rifles

Ukrainian company, Snipex, which specializes in the development and manufacture of anti-materiel rifles, has recently announced that their T-REX and ALLIGATOR rifles have been adopted by Ukraine’s armed forces.

Snipex announced the news of their rifles’ adoption on their Facebook page at the end of 2020:
“We are happy to share with you some good New Year’s news!
Click to expand...
Our Snipex T-REX 14.5 and Snipex ALLIGATOR 14.5 rifles have successfully passed all state tests and examinations!
According to the state examinations results, 14.5×114 mm caliber Snipex rifles have been adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine!
Click to expand...
We congratulate everyone involved and thank the Army for their assistance!”
Click to expand...
THE T-REX
Ukrainian Snipex T-Rex 14.5x114mm Anti-Materiel Rifle (660)
Ukrainian Snipex T-Rex 14.5x114mm Anti-Materiel Rifle (Snipex)

The Snipex T-Rex is a single-shot bolt-action rifle which emerged in 2019. The rifle’s action is locked by three rows of locking lugs (13 lugs in total). Snipex claim the rifle is a bullpup as the trigger is in line with the breech. It has a barrel-mounted integrated carrying handle and an adjustable rear monopod support. The single-shot rifle can have a 4 or 5 baffle muzzle brake.

The T-Rex’s Specifications:
Cartridge: 14.5×114
Mass: 25kg
Overall length (assembled): 1,800mm
Barrel length: 1,200mm
Rifling: 8/16.5” (420 mm)
Picatinny rail: MIL-STD 1913
muzzle velocity: 980m/s
Effective range: under 2,000m
Maximum range: under 7,000m
Hrachya has written about the rifles features in more detail here.

May be an image of text that says SNIPEX ALLIGATOR Long-range large-caliber magazine-fed repeating rifle Adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine SNIPEX T-Rex Single-shot long-range large-caliber rifle 14.5x114 mm caliber Adopted the Armed Forces Ukraine

THE ALLIGATOR

Ukrainian Snipex Alligator 14.5x114mm Anti-Materiel Rifle (Snipex)

Last summer we reported on the development of a new magazine-fed Ukrainian anti-materiel rifle – the Alligator. Check out Hrachya’s earlier article on the rifle here.

The Alligator is a 14.5×114mm bolt-action Anti-Materiel Rifle which feeds from a 5 round box magazine. Like the earlier T-Rex, it has an adjustable rear monopod and cross bolt safety.

The Alligator’s Specifications:
Cartridge:14.5×114
Mass: 25kg
Overall length (assembled): 2000mm
Barrel length: 1,200mm
Rifling: 8/16.5” (420 mm)
Picatinny rail: MIL-STD 1913
muzzle velocity: 980m/s
Effective range: under 2,000m
Maximum range: under 7,000m
Magazine capacity: 5 rounds
Find out more about the rifles at www.snipex.com.

This article was originally published over on TFB’s sister site, OvertDefense.com. Check out OVD for the latest defense news and updates.



Matthew Moss
Matthew Moss
_________________________________________________________________________
TheFirearmBlog.com – Managing Editor

OvertDefense.com – Managing Editor

Matt is a British historian specialising in small arms development and military history. He has written several books and for a variety of publications in both the US and UK. He also runs Historical Firearms, a blog that explores the history, development and use of firearms. Matt is also co-founder of The Armourer’s Bench, a video series on historically significant small arms.
Here on TFB he covers product and current military small arms news.

Reach Matt at: matt@thefirearmblog.com

Ukraine Adopts Snipex T-Rex & Alligator Anti-Materiel Rifles -The Firearm Blog
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Ukrainian Army adopts new anti-materiel sniper rifles
Replies
1
Views
525
shanlung
shanlung

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom