Ukraine Adopts Snipex T-Rex & Alligator Anti-Materiel Rifles

"We are happy to share with you some good New Year's news!

Our Snipex T-REX 14.5 and Snipex ALLIGATOR 14.5 rifles have successfully passed all state tests and examinations!

According to the state examinations results, 14.5×114 mm caliber Snipex rifles have been adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

We congratulate everyone involved and thank the Army for their assistance!"

THE T-REX

THE ALLIGATOR

Snipex T-REX 14.5 and Snipex ALLIGATOR 14.5 riflesUkrainian company, Snipex, which specializes in the development and manufacture of anti-materiel rifles, has recently announced that their T-REX and ALLIGATOR rifles have been adopted by Ukraine’s armed forces.Snipex announced the news of their rifles’ adoption on their Facebook page at the end of 2020:Ukrainian Snipex T-Rex 14.5x114mm Anti-Materiel Rifle (Snipex)The Snipex T-Rex is a single-shot bolt-action rifle which emerged in 2019. The rifle’s action is locked by three rows of locking lugs (13 lugs in total). Snipex claim the rifle is a bullpup as the trigger is in line with the breech. It has a barrel-mounted integrated carrying handle and an adjustable rear monopod support. The single-shot rifle can have a 4 or 5 baffle muzzle brake.Cartridge: 14.5×114Mass: 25kgOverall length (assembled): 1,800mmBarrel length: 1,200mmRifling: 8/16.5” (420 mm)Picatinny rail: MIL-STD 1913muzzle velocity: 980m/sEffective range: under 2,000mMaximum range: under 7,000mUkrainian Snipex Alligator 14.5x114mm Anti-Materiel Rifle (Snipex)Last summer we reported on the development of a new magazine-fed Ukrainian anti-materiel rifle – the Alligator. Check out Hrachya’s earlier article on the rifle here The Alligator is a 14.5×114mm bolt-action Anti-Materiel Rifle which feeds from a 5 round box magazine. Like the earlier T-Rex, it has an adjustable rear monopod and cross bolt safety.Cartridge:14.5×114Mass: 25kgOverall length (assembled): 2000mmBarrel length: 1,200mmRifling: 8/16.5” (420 mm)Picatinny rail: MIL-STD 1913muzzle velocity: 980m/sEffective range: under 2,000mMaximum range: under 7,000mMagazine capacity: 5 roundsFind out more about the rifles at www.snipex.com This article was originally published over on TFB’s sister site, OvertDefense.com . Check out OVD for the latest defense news and updates._________________________________________________________________________ TheFirearmBlog.com – Managing Editor OvertDefense.com – Managing EditorMatt is a British historian specialising in small arms development and military history. He has written several books and for a variety of publications in both the US and UK. He also runs Historical Firearms , a blog that explores the history, development and use of firearms. Matt is also co-founder of The Armourer’s Bench , a video series on historically significant small arms.Here on TFB he covers product and current military small arms news.Reach Matt at: matt@thefirearmblog.com