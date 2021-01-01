Ukraine Adopts Snipex T-Rex & Alligator Anti-Materiel Rifles

Snipex T-REX 14.5 and Snipex ALLIGATOR 14.5 rifles
Ukrainian company, Snipex, which specializes in the development and manufacture of anti-materiel rifles, has recently announced that their T-REX and ALLIGATOR rifles have been adopted by Ukraine’s armed forces.
Snipex announced the news of their rifles’ adoption on their Facebook page at the end of 2020:
“We are happy to share with you some good New Year’s news!
Our Snipex T-REX 14.5 and Snipex ALLIGATOR 14.5 rifles have successfully passed all state tests and examinations!
According to the state examinations results, 14.5×114 mm caliber Snipex rifles have been adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine!
We congratulate everyone involved and thank the Army for their assistance!
Ukrainian Snipex T-Rex 14.5x114mm Anti-Materiel Rifle (Snipex)
The Snipex T-Rex is a single-shot bolt-action rifle which emerged in 2019. The rifle’s action is locked by three rows of locking lugs (13 lugs in total). Snipex claim the rifle is a bullpup as the trigger is in line with the breech. It has a barrel-mounted integrated carrying handle and an adjustable rear monopod support. The single-shot rifle can have a 4 or 5 baffle muzzle brake.
The T-Rex’s Specifications:
Cartridge: 14.5×114
Mass: 25kg
Overall length (assembled): 1,800mm
Barrel length: 1,200mm
Rifling: 8/16.5” (420 mm)
Picatinny rail: MIL-STD 1913
muzzle velocity: 980m/s
Effective range: under 2,000m
Maximum range: under 7,000m
Hrachya has written about the rifles features in more detail here.
THE ALLIGATOR
Ukrainian Snipex Alligator 14.5x114mm Anti-Materiel Rifle (Snipex)
Last summer we reported on the development of a new magazine-fed Ukrainian anti-materiel rifle – the Alligator. Check out Hrachya’s earlier article on the rifle here.
The Alligator is a 14.5×114mm bolt-action Anti-Materiel Rifle which feeds from a 5 round box magazine. Like the earlier T-Rex, it has an adjustable rear monopod and cross bolt safety.
The Alligator’s Specifications:
Cartridge:14.5×114
Mass: 25kg
Overall length (assembled): 2000mm
Barrel length: 1,200mm
Rifling: 8/16.5” (420 mm)
Picatinny rail: MIL-STD 1913
muzzle velocity: 980m/s
Effective range: under 2,000m
Maximum range: under 7,000m
Magazine capacity: 5 rounds
Find out more about the rifles at www.snipex.com.
