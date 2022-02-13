‘UK wants plural, transparent democracy in Bangladesh’ British high commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Sunday said the next national election in Bangladesh is going to be a "very important moment" for all which will help the country build better and productive relationship with its friends globally

British high commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Sunday said the next national election in Bangladesh is going to be a "very important moment" for all which will help the country build better and productive relationship with its friends globally, reports UNB.The envoy said this at the "Meet the Reporters" programme hosted by Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) where he expressed his hope for a "fair and credible" process for the elections due at the end of 2023."There's ample capacity in Bangladesh to run a free and fair election," he said, reiterating that election needs to be "Bangladesh-led" and it is not for Bangladesh's friends to say how this process should run.The high commissioner said the United Kingdom (UK) and their international partners support the "plural and transparent" democracy in Bangladesh provided in the constitution.Highlighting the importance of a credible election commission, he said it will be easier for everybody to have a "productive friendship" with Bangladesh if the election is carried out in a way which is "free, fair and credible."Dickson said there will be better relationship between Bangladesh and its friends after a credible election.Globally, he said, long term stability and economic growth flourish best in open and democratic societies with strong institutions, public accountability and competitive elections.The envoy appreciated the milestones such as the election commission formation process and laid emphasis on strong commitments from all parties on a "free and fair" process.He said they are supporting the Covid-19 pandemic response in Bangladesh and provided 4.1 million vaccines under Covax in December last year. "We hope to provide more soon."DRU president Nazrul Islam Mithu and general secretary Nurul Islam Hasib also spoke welcoming the envoy.