UK variant cases have QUADRUPLED in Florida in 30 days

Super-COVID surge fears: UK variant cases have QUADRUPLED in Florida
Cases of the 70 percent more infectious variant have exploded to 433 in Florida, in less than one month since its first case. How Covid numbers are affected there could predict what's to come for the US.
US already lost it, new variants popping up. Those who think the US is going to see an economic recovery getting back to pre pandemic situation this year will be in for a surprise.
Weekly jobless claims rise to 861,000 vs. 773,000 expected
The state of the labor market remains highly fragile, with around 18 million people receiving some form of unemployment assistance.
