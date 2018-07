According to Reuters Article Published on JULY 16, 2018. Britain’s Defense Minister Gavin Williamson unveiled a model of the country’s proposed new fighter jet named Tempest at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday, and said it would seek international partners to help develop the project.

The government said 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) had been earmarked to finance the project out to 2025 and that additional funding would be provided by its industrial partners on the project.