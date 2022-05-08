UK union now in doubt. Northern Ireland to unify with Ireland?

Ever since Tony Blair introduced Devolution - the writing has been on the wall of what the Union will look like and it will evolve. That one event was always going to lead to the breakup of the UK and we are seeing that now. There is not stopping that now ....



Whenever power is delegated to another governing institution - that new institution will blame all the ills on the centre and demand more and more power as the solution for their ineptitude and also as a cover - that we have seen throughout the world. And the UK would be no different.



What we are seeing is not Brexit or Boris Johnson - it is the natural dynamics of the ebb and flow of politics that looks to always acquire more and more and more power for itself. This trend line has been going on since devolution and nothing in the recent events has changed the trend line of that direction. At best - you can argue it has speeded it up by a few years - but that is it. This was always going to happen.



Personally - I fundamentally believe in demoncracy and the right to choose. If they choose to go independent - then fine - go. But, as long as they take their portion of debt with them and we dont get hung with providing them anything post indepedence(eg defence, or pensions etc) then i can deal with it. It will be a shame to see a Union that has existed for so long go into history - but that is what history shows us - the notion of countries change over time.



England is the brains, the muscle, the heart and soul of the Union and it is what drives the wealth generation in the Union. England will do fine. The home nations have always sat on the hard work of the Union and looked for it for money to fund their wokest mindset. The reality is in post independence - they will have to fend for themselves and they will realise their new economic reality will not tally with their own self belives of their own self worth or ability to earn a living. Their new living standards will become a shock to them..



As a side note, it is interesting that N. Ireland, Scotland, and ultimately Wales all want to leave the UK which is devolving powers to them and then want to join the EU which wants to centralise all power and take it back from them. So - you have to wonder what the logic is of getting new powers as part of devolution only to give them to the EU commission. What is the logic of wanting to leave the UK union to join the EU union?



When the UK left the EU, the Goverment got back a whole bunch of new powers that these home nations wanted for them selves and did not want the Goverment to manage. The IRONY that they would lose those same new powers to the EU if they join the EU is lost to common sense it seems.