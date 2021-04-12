UK unemployment figures for different minorities (Pakistani/Indian/Bengali) pre and post COVID out.

Unemployment by ethnic background - House of Commons Library This short paper summarises trends in unemployment rates and looks at how rates vary by ethnicity, age and gender.

Some interesting data for different ethnic groups pre and during COVID.In terms of groups black folk do the worst, then it's Pakistanis, Bengalis with Indians coming out tops.During Covid Indians got hit quite hard, I'm not sure why that is considering not that many work in the gig economy, which was disproportionally affected by Covid.Pakistanis didn't see much change as many are self-employed.Black folks saw their percentage rise even higher to quite alarming levels.Black people have the highest rate of unemployment across all age ranges.Pakistanis have a big issue with youth unemployment, but it levels out with the more successful Indian and white groups at higher ages i.e. 25 and above.Pakistani and Bengali females have the highest rate, which seems to indicate we still have this cultural angle i.e. stay at home mums.