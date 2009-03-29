UK to increase F-35B fleet beyond 48 jets

Depends what your thought of failure is.

it’s a great jet and defo the best in the world, but the price of the jet makes it debatable, maybe for the US who are preparing for war the f-35 makes some sense, but for the uk I don’t see what’s the need to spend so much on these jets that may or may not even see real action any time soon, the government is crying about the uk almost being bankrupt due to this covid situation and struggling to give kids free school meals but we spending billions on these jets, don’t get me wrong, defence and military spending is great, but do we really need to spend it on something so costly.