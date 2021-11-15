What's new

UK to adapt fully-vaccinated definition to account for fuzzball boosters - PM Johnson

UK to adapt fully-vaccinated definition to account for boosters - PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the definition of fully-vaccinated would have to be adjusted to account for third "booster" COVID-19 shots, although he did not give a time-frame for the move.
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the definition of fully-vaccinated would have to be adjusted to account for third "booster" COVID-19 shots, although he did not give a time-frame for the move.

Fully-vaccinated currently means you have received two COVID shots. All over-40s are now eligible for a booster jab six months after their second dose.

"It's very clear that getting three jabs, getting your booster, will become an important fact and it will make life easier for you in all sorts of ways," Johnson said at a news conference.

"We will have to adjust our concept of what constitutes a full vaccination to take account of that, and I think that is increasingly obvious."
 
