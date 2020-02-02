UK terror threat level

YeBeWarned said: my well wishes to people of EU, of course Europe's recent offensive strategy is wrong but attack random common innocent civies is wrong under Islam , there is no justification for it PERIOD . Click to expand...

Yes but there is justification for nato to kill a million iraqi children, millions of Syrian people and millions of Afghans and LibyansAnd it is perfectly alright to invade Muslim countries for westernersYou cow urine drinking Indian. You people need to be taught a lesson. World would be a much better place than stupid smelly OK ok Indians