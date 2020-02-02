What's new

UK terror threat level

B

Baz2020

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
158
0
178
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Here you go.

Mossad and MI6 working hard

news.sky.com

UK terror threat level raised to 'severe' - meaning attack is 'highly likely'

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the public "should be alert but not alarmed" after the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre's decision.
news.sky.com news.sky.com

BREAKING

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the public "should be alert but not alarmed" after the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre's decision.
By Greg Heffer, political reporter
Tuesday 3 November 2020 17:25, UK






Play Video - 'Public should be alert but not alarmed'

'Public should be alert but not alarmed'
Why you can trust Sky News
The UK's terror threat level has been raised from "substantial" to "severe", meaning an attack is now judged to be "highly likely".
The move follows Monday night's attack in the Austrian capital Vienna, in which four people were killed.

Last week, three people died after a knife attack in Nice, France, while teacher Samuel Paty was murdered in Paris last month.





Play Video - People flee during Vienna shootings

People flee during Vienna shootings
Home Secretary Priti Patel described the action as a "precautionary measure following the terrible incidents we've seen in France last week and the events we saw in Austria last night".
"The British public should be alert
 
YeBeWarned

YeBeWarned

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 25, 2016
16,831
11
24,039
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
my well wishes to people of EU, of course Europe's recent offensive strategy is wrong but attack random common innocent civies is wrong under Islam , there is no justification for it PERIOD .
 
B

Baz2020

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
158
0
178
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
YeBeWarned said:
my well wishes to people of EU, of course Europe's recent offensive strategy is wrong but attack random common innocent civies is wrong under Islam , there is no justification for it PERIOD .
Click to expand...
Yes but there is justification for nato to kill a million iraqi children, millions of Syrian people and millions of Afghans and Libyans

And it is perfectly alright to invade Muslim countries for westerners

You cow urine drinking Indian. You people need to be taught a lesson. World would be a much better place than stupid smelly OK ok Indians
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Chhatrapati
Breaking - Man shot dead after London ‘terror’ attack
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
3K
HaMoTZeMaS
HaMoTZeMaS
Canuck786
London Bridge: Major incident declared as police shoot man after stabbing
2
Replies
16
Views
970
zectech
zectech
Lemuel
After US, India Prepares To Hold Joint Military Exercise With China And Russia
Replies
6
Views
526
Uguduwa
Uguduwa
R
Why Do Most Pakistanis Favor the Military? Is it Fear of Chaos?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
waz
waz
F-22Raptor
China, Hong Kong and the world: is Xi Jinping overplaying his hand?
Replies
3
Views
533
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top