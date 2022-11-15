What's new

UK takes Pakistan off its ‘High-Risk Third Countries’ list

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
3,422
-9
3,181
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

UK takes Pakistan off its ‘High-Risk Third Countries’ list​

Decision comes after Islamabad’s early completion of FATF action plans, says FM Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that the United Kingdom has officially removed Pakistan from its list of "High-Risk Third Countries".

In a tweet along with a picture of the official document, Bilawal said that the decision comes after Pakistan's early completion of FATF action plans.

“His Majesty’s Treasury issued an amendment to the UK’s 'High-Risk Third Countries’ list on 14 November 2022, through a Statuary Instrument. The amendment removes Pakistan from the list in accordance with the decision taken by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on 21 October 2022,” the official document read.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592214448764514304

It said that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) recognises the progress Pakistan has made to improve money laundering and terrorist financing controls.

Read more: FATF takes Pakistan off ‘grey list’

In a major development last month, the FATF took Pakistan off a global money laundering watchlist, officials said in a move Islamabad hopes will ease foreign investment and boost the country’s economy.

The international money-laundering watchdog put the country on its so-called grey list in June 2018, after Islamabad failed to implement policies aimed at stamping out money laundering and the financing of international terror groups.

The move severely curtailed exchange flows and discouraged foreign direct investment by putting reams of red tape around even the simplest projects.

In a statement, the Paris-based organisation said it "welcomes Pakistan's significant progress" in its anti-money laundering efforts.

"Pakistan is therefore no longer subject to the FATF's increased monitoring process," it added.

“The FATF welcomes Pakistan’s significant progress in improving its AML/CFT regime. Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021, the latter of which was completed in advance of the deadlines, encompassing 34 action items in total. Pakistan is therefore no longer subject to the FATF’s increased monitoring process,” read the statement.

“Pakistan will continue to work with the APG to further improve its AML/CFT system,” the statement added.

tribune.com.pk

UK takes Pakistan off its ‘High-Risk Third Countries’ list | The Express Tribune

Decision comes after Islamabad’s early completion of FATF action plans, says FM Bilawal
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
python-000

python-000

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
1,865
-1
1,527
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
NRO for PPP (zardari & billo rani) mafia over Karachi...
(THE most popular & the biggest corrupt & criminals mafia of PAKISTAN)
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Tomcats
Pakistan likely to exit FATF ‘grey list’ this week
Replies
6
Views
213
Mugen
Mugen
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FATF removes Pakistan from grey list
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
1K
newb3e
newb3e
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Exiting FATF grey list will have positive impact on Pakistan's economy, diplomacy, and politics: PM
2 3
Replies
31
Views
612
ghazi52
ghazi52
Norwegian
FATF once again retains Pakistan on grey list
2 3
Replies
44
Views
3K
Catalystic
Catalystic
beijingwalker
China welcomes FATF's removal of Pakistan from its grey list
Replies
0
Views
103
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom