UK says will support India to build fighter jets for which it will offer "the best of British know-how on building battle-winning aircraft"

Sainthood 101 said:
@Deino what's up with the laugh react?
Sounds good to me
"Protecting Indian ocean" basically countering China
Isn't this part of western strategy? From that pov it makes sense
Sorry, but IMO the UK is trying at the moment to sell anything to nearly anyone and in mind of China, India is always a good market. However what will happen is a different story ... as such I rate this in fact a lame attempt to simply take a lot of money from India.
 
Boris wants to sign a trade deal with India, for another Dead Cat on the Table distraction. India accounts for about 1 percent of our trade. He will offer visas to Britain in exchange for what? Cheap call centres?
 
Deino said:
Sorry, but IMO the UK is trying at the moment to sell anything to nearly anyone and in mind of China, India is always a good market. However what will happen is a different story ... as such I rate this in fact a lame attempt to simply take a lot of money from India.
They’ve said the same things three times already. Once it comes to the crunch as in tech transfer, engine knowledge they go cold. Who wants to help when they can bring a fighter out which could in theory bump off your own products in the defence sector? Also anything shared could end up with the Russians (close Indian ties) .
 
